Australian basketball great Sandy Brondello says the AFLW must invest in people and avoid expanding too quickly, drawing on the WNBA's 30-year rise to packed stadiums and million-dollar salaries.

The WNBA has exploded in its 30th season, with packed stadiums, record television audiences, fiercely debated issues in mainstream media and superstar players earning millions of dollars.

Some players are even selling their own signature shoes. As the AFLW prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in February, Australian basketball identity Sandy Brondello says the developing competition can learn from the American league that has finally hit the big time. Brondello started as a player in the WNBA in 1998, the league's second year, and has gone on to coach two teams to championships.

Also read North Melbourne Roans Off Sydney Swans to Reach AFLW Grand Final

WNBA Growth Lessons for AFLW

She has just finished coaching her first season at an expansion club, the Toronto Tempo. She recalled the league's early struggles, including being drafted by the Miami Sol in 2001 before the team folded three years later. There are 15 teams in the WNBA today. It started with eight in 1997 and quickly doubled to 16 within three years.

The AFL went from eight to 18 teams in just five years, and in 2028 there will be a 19th team. Growth too quickly early on has hurt both competitions. We definitely expanded too quickly, Brondello said. Teams were struggling and losing money.

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We went down to one head coach and one assistant coach. Now I have seven coaches underneath me. When Brondello started playing in America she was earning 25,000 dollars a season. Now, the average salary is 900,000 dollars and the biggest names will earn 2 million dollars.

Social Media Drives WNBA Boom

Brondello says social media is one of the biggest reasons for the boom, transforming female basketballers from athletes into household names and casual television viewers into dedicated fans. Some of the players are right into their fashion and arriving wearing clothes that are talking points, she said. They're showing more of who they are. On social media, everyone's talking about the game.

Everyone's got an opinion. It's good and bad. But you've got to take the good with the bad, don't you? You definitely can get more eyes on the game.

It's become accessible for everybody all around the world. Serena Williams is one of our owners. When I was in New York, I got to know Jason Sudeikis and we became friends. There's comedian Wanda Sykes and Billie Jean King.

In 2014, Brondello led the Phoenix Mercury to the WNBA championship. Ten years later, she took the New York Liberty to their first WNBA title. Like the AFLW, venues have also been an issue. The former owner of the Liberty just didn't want it any more; it wasn't making him enough money.

Venue Issues Hurt Early Growth

He sent us to a high school gym, it was embarrassing. It was like 3000 people, it was terrible. It was, like, going backwards. This year, Brondello's Toronto team played three times at the NBA venue, selling out the 18,000 seat stadium every time.

They'll play more games there next year. Atlanta and Dallas will move to their NBA arenas full-time in 2027. In the States we are way more supportive of each other, Brondello said. There's a connection piece there.

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We are allowed access into everything in the Raptors program. I can call the Raptors coach at any time and we'd have a good old chat and that goes a long way. The players go and sit courtside at the Raptors games. Lots of the NBA players are girl dads and attend our games.

They celebrate it and that's what it should be about. Where else do you get mentorship? It's just about being good people, isn't it? In recent days, St Kilda's two best AFLW players Tyanna Smith and Ash Richards have declared they want out of the struggling club.

Both have requested trades to Adelaide. Captain Ruby Schleicher has left the battling Magpies, and vice-captain Jordyn Allen wants to follow her out the door. Why have a league if you're not going to support them and invest in them? Brondello said.

Investment And Leadership Crucial

Leadership starts at the top and you have to invest money to eventually make money. But you have to have the right people in charge, Brondello says. North Melbourne appears to have the right people in charge. It has invested in good people and resources and has been dominating on the park.

On Friday night, the Roos will be aiming for a premiership three-peat. The team's AFLW success has also played a big role in securing and retaining the club's biggest commercial partners. You've got to hang in there. Great things could happen, it could be very profitable, says Brondello.

It's a shame the AFLW is not getting what it deserves. But hopefully they will because they're so young, they're really young. It took years for the WNBA to earn the salaries they are now. And it's not going to go away.

Women's sport is going to keep getting bigger and better. They're wise words from one of Australia's most successful coaches abroad. Melbourne fans are celebrating as their team advances to this Friday's AFLW grand final against North Melbourne.