Sandringham Dragons forward George Dimer measured 172.6 centimetres at the AFL draft combine and is a potential top-20 pick despite being one of the shortest players in contention.

George Dimer, a Sandringham Dragons forward, measured 172.6 centimetres at last month's AFL draft combine, almost a centimetre shorter than his pre-season measurement. The 18-year-old is one of only two players shorter than 180 centimetres in contention to be drafted, along with West Australian midfielder Leo Steed.

Dimer took the result in good humour. I shrunk, he quipped. But I am hoping that they still round it up to 173. People ask me about my height a lot, he said.

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Smaller Players No Longer Blacklisted In AFL

I often think about it when I am playing or just in general life, and I do not feel any smaller than the bloke next to me. Supersized athletes are still coveted in the AFL, but smaller players are no longer blacklisted. That shift owes to the likes of Lachie Neale, Dion Prestia, Zach Merrett, Touk Miller and, most recently, Nick Watson, who Dimer still has covered by about three centimetres.

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Watson, in particular, is an inspiration for Dimer, even if he sees himself more as a connector rather than the one kicking fistfuls of goals like the star Hawk does. You have got to be pretty grateful to those guys who have gone in and done it, sort of paving the way, particularly I think Nick Watson in the last few years for the especially small fellas, he said.

They have opened the eyes of the football world that height really is not a factor at all, so it is good to be coming into the system now when those guys have already been there and done that and made it a little bit easier for us. Being smaller is almost a strength for me, in my eyes, because of my agility and speed and coming out of traffic.

I have come to understand the roles that I am playing, and it does not impact the way I think or feel on the field. Dimer ended the year as a potential top-20 pick, but started it having never been chosen in a state side. He did not even get to trial for Vic Metro in the under-16s, and he was coming off a pre-season marred by a back stress fracture.

East Brighton Vampires Player Defies Draft Ignored

The 18-year-old East Brighton Vampires footballer, who was an emergency for the Victorian under-15 soccer team before focusing on Australian football, found a way to make it almost impossible to keep being ignored. It is easy to think too much or not play with lots of confidence, especially in the talent pathways, Dimer said.

I would not say I struggled with it in those younger years, but I do not think I was playing to my full ability because of it. I analysed that a bit over summer and realised how it was impacting me, so I came into this year with a new mindset, trying to play off instinct rather than getting caught in my own head.

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I was able to play some good Talent League games and go to the biggest stage of the national championships and still play good footy there, so noticing that myself and being able to make a change had a big impact for me. He is Haileybury College's school and football captain, and has a lofty goal to achieve a 99 ATAR score, which he will have to wait longer than his draft fate to find out if he was successful.

Dimer Takes Pride In Leadership Role Future

Being a leader is something I take a lot of pride in, Dimer said. I want to continue into the future, in football, but life as well. It is something that I see as a strength of mine, but it is also something that I equally really love doing, and seeing the impact that I can have on people around me.

Dimer often finds himself visualising as he dozes off each night, often involving him kicking the matchwinning goal on grand final day. Asked about captaining an AFL club one day, he said that is a bit distant. It is harder to visualise that than maybe the footy stuff, he said. But yes, it is definitely something I would like to be if my career comes to that.

Obviously, I do not want to get too caught up in it because who even knows where my footy will go in the first place? But it is a dream I have.