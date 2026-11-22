John Turturro plays Harry Lehman, an aging pickpocket forced to retrieve stolen cryptocurrency from a crime family to save his wife in Noah Segan's new film. The movie premiered at Sundance 2026 and could earn Turturro his first Oscar nomination.

John Turturro stars as Harry Lehman in the crime thriller The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, a film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026.

The movie, written and directed by Noah Segan, follows an aging pickpocket whose analogue skills are becoming obsolete. Turturro, 69, could earn his first Oscar nomination if the critical buzz translates into Academy support. Picking pockets, a form of street crime Turturro likes to call a non-violent violation, is a dying art. In the days when people carried wallets and purses full of cash, the sleight-of-hand thieves once known as cutpurses seemed to be everywhere.

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These days, pickpocketing has largely been replaced by cybercrime or phone snatching, a far more aggressive form of theft. To prepare for the role, Turturro took lessons from Apollo Robbins, a magician and self-described gentleman thief. He then practised his skills on unsuspecting colleagues in the film's New York production office. Sometimes they'd feel it, sometimes they didn't, says Turturro of his attempts to slip a wallet or phone out of a pocket or bag.

A lot of this is about how you control your nervous system, how steady your hand is. As his confidence grew, he found himself sizing up potential targets on the subway. I was thinking, How do I approach this person? You don't go straight on; you go slowly from the side.

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You think about where the security cameras might be. A few times I'd put my hand in their bag or their backpack and take it out. And then I'd get freaked out. The film depicts pickpocketing as a kind of folk art being swept away by technology.

Harry Lehman and His Analogue Skills

Harry is a man at odds with his times; an ageing Oliver Twist with a set of analogue skills becoming more obsolete by the day. He doesn't own a mobile phone and rents VHS tapes of old Hollywood movies from a public library to entertain his severely disabled wife, Rosie (Karina Arroyave).

When he deposits the results of a day's pilfering in front of his fence, a grizzled pawnbroker played by Steve Buscemi, both men struggle to sort valuable items from all the digital detritus. The film is deeply elegiac. Harry is a relic, the last of a breed. He inhabits a New York being erased by gentrification; a blue-collar landscape of family-run bodegas and rundown bars far from the canyons of Manhattan.

It's a world that Turturro, the son of Italian-American parents who was born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, knows well. New York has changed, he says, and not always for the better. It was a much rougher, dangerous city when I was young, but at the same time it was much more affordable, he says wistfully.

I had no money, but I could go to the theatre and see great actors or a music venue and see Hendrix, Joplin or James Brown. Manhattan has lost a lot of that variety. Nowadays, you could be anywhere; it just doesn't have as much to offer. Harry's hand-to-mouth existence takes a deadly turn when he steals a bag containing cryptocurrency and a gun from a car owned by a brash young hoodlum called Dylan Diamond (Will Price).

Cryptocurrency Theft and Mob Threats

Dylan is the scion of a notorious crime family and quickly identifies the perpetrator from CCTV footage. He makes it clear that Harry has doomed himself by stealing from the mob but offers to spare Rosie's life if her husband retrieves the data card containing the currency within 24 hours. Desperate to save his wife, Harry embarks on a frantic journey through all five of New York's boroughs to locate the stolen goods.

Turturro earned a reputation as one of cinema's most versatile actors thanks to standout roles in films such as Raging Bull and Severance, a role that won him an Emmy nomination in 2025. He is a favourite of directors Spike Lee and the Coen brothers. By the time he was in his early 30s, he had already worked with many of the industry's top filmmakers.

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Segan has said he wrote the part of Harry Lehman with Turturro in mind because John is this city. It's true: the Knicks superfan, who still lives in Brooklyn and still rides the subway, is as New York as a bagel loaded with lox and cream cheese. I've worked all over the world, but I've always returned to this city, he says. I have family here.

My mother became a widow at a pretty early age, and I had an older brother who wasn't that well. Turturro was the legal guardian and primary caregiver for his brother Ralph, who lived with serious mental health issues before his death in 2022. Segan's screenplay struck a chord because it is a deeply humanistic portrait of a flawed man. Harry gives and takes.

Turturro and Personal Family Themes

He steals to survive and is estranged from his daughter (Tatiana Maslany), who can't forgive his neglect. Yet he cares for his stricken wife with patience and tenderness, carrying her up the stairs to their cramped apartment in the Bronx when the building's lift is out of order. In one poignant scene he dances beside her bed to the soul-disco classic Native New Yorker; a moment of joy snatched from a life of barely tolerable hardship.

When you get older you have all these experiences - as a husband, a father and a son - and you've experienced success, failure and loss, says Turturro. I love things that have a beautiful contradiction, and Noah's script had that. There's a kind of radical delicacy to his writing in the sense it's not self-explanatory or expositional. The story is revealed through the character's actions; what they need, what they give.

Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, who plays a jaded New York cop who seems to tolerate Harry's infractions, was another attraction. I've known both of them a long time, so we have a history and a kind of shorthand, says Turturro. If you think about old Hollywood, there were all these people who were all in the same movies together. They'd have a real camaraderie, and they made a lot of great movies that way.

It's a scene with 41-year-old Maslany that will break hearts. Harry turns up uninvited at his daughter's door and asks to be reconciled. It's a moment of cinematic brilliance; the kind that wins awards. Turturro looks visibly uncomfortable when asked if he's growing accustomed to the Oscar talk.

The film's blend of humanism and crime thriller elements has made it a standout at Sundance and a likely awards contender.