David Nucifora says Australian rugby system set up to fail as he plots Wallabies downfall with Scotland

David Nucifora left his Rugby Australia advisory role after just 55 of 100 days and is now helping Scotland, saying the federated model makes alignment and efficiency difficult.

David Nucifora is now working for Scotland and plotting against the Wallabies, and he believes the Australian rugby system is set up to fail. Nucifora left his Rugby Australia advisory role for a similar job with the Scots.

He was hired by Rugby Australia in December three years ago alongside high-performance chief Peter Horne as a special advisor. He was asked to assist on special projects including recruitment, player contracts and pathways. He was initially scheduled to work 100 days. He completed just 55.

Also read Tom Lambert turns down Scotland three times and earns first Wallabies call-up

Australian Rugby System Set Up To Fail

The Australian system has not won a World Cup since 1999, a Bledisloe Cup since 2002 and a Super Rugby trophy since 2014. Nucifora said the federated model is a really difficult model to achieve alignment and efficiency. He added that it is a really challenging environment and it is no one's fault, just the way the game was put together in Australia.

Nucifora said he was never interested in taking on another full-time role because he wanted to come back to Australia. He took comfort from Scotland chairman John McGuigan when they chatted. He realised one key decision-making principle is that you need to be philosophically aligned with the people you work for. You also need confidence that you are on the same wavelength because pressure and external noise will come.

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Nucifora admitted he did not enjoy the same level of trust in Australian rugby, including his previous role as high-performance boss between 2008 and 2013. Earlier, Eddie Jones coached England to a 22-17 victory over the Wallabies in mid-2022. A punter in the SCG stands called him a traitor. Jones shot back: Come here and say it!

Jones then returned as Wallabies coach for a much-hyped second coming. It ended in disaster after an ignominious exit from the group stage at the 2023 World Cup. Jones is not the only Aussie to raise optimism by returning home only to depart soon after. Nucifora came and went just as quickly as Jones, minus the destruction.

Nucifora Plots Against Former Wallabies

High in the Murrayfield stands, Nucifora was plotting the Wallabies downfall against Scotland. Asked if he expects a similar reception to Jones in Edinburgh, he quipped that they are used to him working for the other side after all this time with Ireland, Scotland and the Lions. He said he is probably more closely aligned to the northern hemisphere after all these years than he is back home. In many ways, Nucifora's departure was more significant than that of Jones.

As Ireland's performance director during a decade in Irish rugby, he helped Joe Schmidt lead Ireland to the top of World Rugby's international rankings. Nucifora also wore the red British and Irish Lions tie in 2025 during their 2-1 series win in Australia last year. For Scotland, Nucifora has been asked to do what he did with Ireland: turn the nation into a serious contender. He said it is overseeing all of it, all the teams, all the programs.

He added his role was to support and challenge head coach Gregor Townsend. One reason Scotland was attractive is that the structure is even more centrally owned and controlled than Ireland was. Compare that to Australia, where Rugby Australia owns just two of four Super Rugby teams, the Waratahs and Brumbies. It is easy to see why Nucifora was not sold on the job back home.

Difficult Roles Require Patience And Control

Nucifora said you get to a point when you have been doing it for a long time. They are hard jobs, difficult jobs, you give up a lot, you are under a lot of pressure, you take a lot of flak. He said nothing happens overnight and everyone wants to see things happen immediately, and it is just not like that.

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It was imperative that people know you are putting something together or building something that is going to give them the best chance of success. He felt the system in Australia was set up to fail. It does make it a lot easier in places like Scotland or Ireland where you have that level of control, Nucifora said.

It certainly comes with other challenges, but depending on how you go about it and the people involved, it has lots of advantages. He said he parted on terms that were fine with Rugby Australia and it was mutual. It just ended before it really got started, he said. The playing contract system has not changed and the pathways remain a problem.

Rugby Australia Faces Wage Deal Dispute

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association have already missed the deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement. One thing in Rugby Australia's favour is the cash windfall banked from last year's Lions series, which allowed RA to pay off its debts. The governing body will pocket another $100 million by hosting next year's World Cup. There is fierce debate already about how best to use the money.

The players' union believes RA needs to double down on investment in its players, including emerging talent, to boost results, visibility and eyeballs. RA, however, is trying to remain fiscally responsible to ensure there are savings for leaner days ahead. Nucifora is unequivocal. You have got to put it into the development of players, he said.

That is the biggest thing, creating something that is of an extremely high standard that players want to be a part of. You have got to invest in people, people on the ground, people to advocate for the game, whether that be development officers or in high performance, so that people know their experience in the game is going to be a positive one. To have performance, you need healthy participation.

The game participation level has to be healthy because if that is healthy, you can build a performance model that will extract then develop the talent out of a big participation pool. And then the game should start to generate success. Do not focus too hard on trying to win things that are not that important. Focus on performance, focus on quality of player.