Ben Youngs backs Wallabies as 2027 World Cup dark horses after past criticism

Former England halfback Ben Youngs says Australia are dark horses for the 2027 World Cup and warns England fans not to read too much into the Bledisloe results before Monday's Twickenham clash.

Former England halfback Ben Youngs has declared Australia are dark horses for the 2027 World Cup on home soil, a striking change from two years ago when his biting critiques helped motivate the Wallabies to a memorable victory at Twickenham.

Youngs said he is now a big fan of the Wallabies and is genuinely nervous about Monday morning's clash at Twickenham (AEDT). There will be no repeat of the build-up to the 2024 meeting at the same venue, when Youngs questioned whether the British and Irish Lions should even be touring Australia and said: Australia, don't waste my time.

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Youngs Rates Wallabies Dark Horses

Speaking to this masthead in London ahead of Monday's game, Youngs rated the Wallabies' chances based on their form and warned England fans not to read too much into Australia's two losses to the All Blacks. For the people who maybe don't follow rugby as deeply, but are coming to the game at the weekend, they will have seen the Bledisloe results. For me, that's not actually a fair reflection of where Australia's at.

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If you're going on that snapshot, actually you're grabbing at fool's gold there, he said. The scorelines and the actual results don't reflect those games. Certainly the first Test, they went to the kick to the corner. That was a massive moment.

They lose the lineout, five out, a try there can swing the match. And then New Zealand can rack it up quite quickly when they get going. They would probably be more disappointed about that second Test than they would be that first one, certainly on home soil.

As a snapshot of the Aussies, I still see them, and I've been saying it on the pod with Coley (ex-England prop Dan Cole) for a while actually, as my dark horses at the World Cup, in the sense that they're going about their business, Youngs said. And the South Africa win was a hell of a win.

England Faces Identity Crisis

Everyone can say, yes, Africa rotated and all that, but at the end of the day, you've still got to beat what's in front of you. And they did it, and with all the yellow cards, they did it tough. Youngs is an admirer of new Wallabies coach Les Kiss and rates McReight as one of the best No.7s in the world. He said the Achilles' heel for Australia is the halves, who have not quite got that cutting quality.

That's the disconnect, because you've got a pack that can mix it, especially when (Will) Skelton gets back from his Achilles injury. You've got a back row that can compete with anyone in the world, you've got a backline that most international teams would slap your hand off for that talent. The biggest thing for me is the nine and 10, Youngs said. England remains a side with an identity problem, according to Youngs.

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The domestic English Premiership has evolved into a free-flowing competition with fast-paced attack and lots of tries, and there are now more tries per game in it than in Super Rugby. The big thing from an English fans' perspective is, we are still yet to see consistency in this team and an identity of how they want to play. And the team selection has not married up with team strategy.

We've selected certain players and we watch them from Northampton play a certain brand, Youngs said. They move the ball. If you're a southern hemisphere fan and you don't watch too much northern rugby, you'd watch Northampton, you'd be entertained, and you'd get that Super Rugby vibe. They move the ball and they are exciting to watch.

Turnaround From Youngs Criticism

But England have adopted a very pragmatic style under Steve, and that doesn't necessarily suit a team capable of being a bit more expansive. The big question really for everyone this autumn is, we're not 100 per cent sure where England are at and which direction they're going. Youngs' comments mark a remarkable turnaround from 2024, when his criticism of the Wallabies backfired as Australia used his words as motivational fuel before beating England at Twickenham.

He later admitted he ate humble pie the next day. With the Wallabies now preparing to face England again at the same venue, Youngs believes Australia's form makes them a genuine threat, both in the immediate Test and at the 2027 World Cup on home soil.