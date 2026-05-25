Headlines from Australia and US

This news text covers various topics including politics, sports, and finance. It includes updates on Labor's tax changes, tributes to Daniher, and the Iran peace talks led by Donald Trump.

Labor will attempt to pass its tax changes through parliament on Thursday without any carve-outs, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. A second, more detailed set of legislation will be introduced after a period of Treasury consultation with business stakeholders.

Bradfield MP Nicolette Boele and Mackellar MP Sophie Scamps said they would consult their community about their next steps, while Wentworth MP Allegra Spender and Warringah MP Zali Steggall said there was space for a centrist alliance that could challenge Labor and the Coalition’s models. Daniher, after a 13-year battle with motor neurone disease, was paid tribute by football figures and politicians, including the prime minister.

It is unclear whether any of the two Melbourne women and five Sydney women will be arrested upon their arrival. Donald Trump dramatically expanded the scope of Iran peace talks by demanding Arab nations sign agreements with Israel and threatening to freeze key Gulf allies out of the negotiations if they failed to do so.

Victorian senator Bridget McKenzie claimed taxpayer-funded flights to Tasmania on the weekend of her son’s engagement party, 10 months before she billed taxpayers to travel to his Tamar Valley wedding, according to expenditure records





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Sports Finance Labor Tax Changes Consult Community Centrist Alliance Daniher Iran Peace Talks Taxpayer-Funded Flights Engagement Party Tamar Valley Wedding Andrew Dillon Arab Nations Israel Donald Trump Taxpayer-Funded Flights Expenditure Records

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