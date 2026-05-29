Health Expert Warns Against Hantavirus Misinformation Following Cruise Ship Outbreak in WA

Professor Jaya Dantas of Curtin University clarifies that the recent hantavirus cases on a cruise ship pose minimal pandemic risk, unlike COVID-19, and warns that social media conflation of the two is causing undue public fear. The expert details the containment protocols, the virus's transmission method from rodents, and the importance of global rodent control.

A health expert from Curtin University , Professor Jaya Dantas , has provided clarity on the hantavirus situation following the docking of a cruise ship in Western Australia , while warning of the dangers posed by social media misinformation.

The expert emphasized that conflating the isolated outbreak with the COVID-19 pandemic is causing unnecessary public fear and anxiety. Six individuals who arrived in WA after disembarking the affected vessel have tested negative for the virus. A group of six travelers-four Australian citizens, one permanent resident, and one New Zealander-are undergoing a precautionary 42-day isolation at the Bullsbrook quarantine centre. They will only be retested if symptoms develop.

Professor Dantas highlighted the robust protocols already in place, noting the passengers were transported directly from the aircraft to a biosecurity facility at a Royal Australian Air Force base, with no public contact and all personnel wearing full personal protective equipment. She stressed that the hantavirus, unlike COVID-19, has a very low pandemic potential because human-to-human transmission is exceptionally rare. The virus is typically spread through contact with contaminated materials from infected rodents, such as their saliva or feces.

The outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius is linked to a specific incident in Argentina where passengers on a birdwatching excursion were exposed to infected rodents. Of the 170 people on board, 11 contracted the Andes virus strain, resulting in three deaths. Symptoms include fever, general pain, breathing difficulties, and in severe cases when the lungs or kidneys are affected, the mortality rate increases.

The incubation period for hantavirus is long, typically four to six weeks, which is why the WHO recommends a 42-day quarantine for confirmed cases. Professor Dantas noted that despite close quarters on the ship, the virus did not spread widely, underscoring its limited transmissibility. She also pointed out that Australia's preventive, biosecurity, and surveillance measures, including PCR and serology testing, are effectively managing the situation.

The expert called for improved global landfill management to control rodent populations and reduce the risk of future outbreaks, as mass rodent infestations are not common in all countries and require monitoring. Ongoing surveillance of all 170 passengers is crucial, as some have already returned to their home countries before the outbreak was identified. The key message remains that the hantavirus event is a contained, non-pandemic incident, and panic fueled by misinformation is the real threat to public calm





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak Western Australia Misinformation Pandemic Risk Rodent-Borne Disease Professor Jaya Dantas Curtin University Quarantine Biosecurity

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