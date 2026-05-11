Health News Summary

A comprehensive summary of the latest health news from Australia, including the hantavirus-hit cruise ship quarantine, health alert on unregulated peptides, immunisation data, fuel crisis for rural patients, melatonin interception, heat-related illness surge, organ donation after voluntary assisted dying, asbestos contamination, migraine experiences, nurse prescribing changes, melatonin product safety, and more.

Caitlyn is a national health equity reporter with the Specialist Reporting Team at ABC News. Her round focuses on health inequities affecting women, CALD communities, outer-suburban and regional communities .

Caitlyn has also been a federal political reporter, based at Parliament House in Canberra, and has worked across Australia as a current affairs reporter. She is a three-time finalist for the Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism and has won two Walkley Young Australian Journalist of the Year awards. Australian passengers who were on board the hantavirus-hit cruise ship will be ordered to quarantine in Perth for at least three weeks.

The medicines regulator issues a health alert about the risks of using unregulated peptides amid a surge in the use of potentially unsafe injectables. The latest immunisation data shows more than 80,000 Australian children aged five and under are not fully up to date with their vaccinations.

Fuel costs are fast becoming a health crisis for rural and remote patients struggling to afford to travel to critical medical appointments, with experts saying delaying treatment could be a life or death situation for some. The Rural Doctors Association says some patients may be forced to make 'life and death' decisions due to the rising cost of fuel in regional Australia.

Australian Border Force officials have intercepted more than 150,000 units of melatonin in four months, after authorities warned they would crack down on unregulated products. Emergency departments, medical centres and first responders are dealing with a surge in heat-related illness across Australia's south-east as temperatures soar to near record levels. An Australian woman is believed to have become the first person in the world to donate organs after self-administering oral voluntary assisted dying medication.

An Australian woman is believed to have become the first person in the world to donate organs after self-administering voluntary assisted dying medication. A doctor in the US who found asbestos in his son's sandpit tried in vain to get stronger regulations. Almost 40 years later he says he's 'not surprised' the problem re-emerged in Australia. More than 1,000 people got in touch directly with the ABC to share their experiences with migraine and now the experts have weighed in.

Fifteen public schools in Canberra are closed today, and several others are partially closed, due to potential asbestos contamination in coloured sand sold at dozens of stores across Australia. Here is what we know. A program introduced in Australia in 2018 has led to thousands of fewer babies born early each year, according to a new study.

Registered nurses will soon be prescribing certain medications, under a 'huge change' coming into effect today aimed at alleviating pressure on Australia's public health system. Qualified registered nurses will soon be able to write prescriptions for medications, in a bid to ease pressure on a stressed public healthcare system. The TGA has urged patients to stop using unregulated melatonin products after testing revealed 'significant discrepancies' between their actual melatonin amount and what was on the label.

Almost fifteen-hundred calls were made last year to Australia's poisons hotlines about children taking melatonin, as more parents turn online to buy unregulated products like gummies. The ABC has analysed data from poisons hotlines across the country, revealing almost 1,500 calls were made about children taking melatonin last year, a dramatic rise on previous figures. Patients have been left blindsided by Monash IVF's decision to temporarily halt treatments using donated eggs and sperm in New South Wales





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Health News Health Equity Women CALD Communities Outer-Suburban And Regional Communities Hantavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Melatonin Unregulated Peptides Immunisation Data Rural Patients Heat-Related Illness Organ Donation Asbestos Contamination Migraine Experiences Nurse Prescribing Changes Melatonin Product Safety

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