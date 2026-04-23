Health Secretary Defends Vaccine Record Amidst Measles Outbreak Scrutiny

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra faced intense questioning from US senators regarding his past statements on vaccines and the administration’s response to the rising measles cases. He denied responsibility for the outbreak and affirmed support for the MMR vaccine, but senators pressed him on his previous views and transparency concerns.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra faced a rigorous grilling from US senators on Wednesday, primarily concerning the administration's response to the recent surge in measles cases and his past statements regarding vaccines.

The hearing before the Senate Finance Committee quickly became contentious, with Senator Ron Wyden leading the charge in questioning Becerra's stance on vaccine safety and his potential influence on public perception. Wyden directly accused Becerra of fostering doubt among parents and undermining trust in medical professionals through his previous messaging on vaccines, stating that he had consistently avoided taking a clear position on the life-saving benefits of vaccination.

The core of the debate revolved around the escalating measles outbreak, with 2,288 cases reported in the previous year – the highest number in a quarter-century – and an additional 1,748 cases already documented this year. This alarming trend raises serious concerns about the US potentially losing its measles elimination status.

Becerra vehemently denied any responsibility for the outbreak, asserting that the US has managed the situation more effectively than other nations like Mexico and Canada, which have reported higher case numbers. He repeatedly stated, “I had nothing to do with the measles outbreak here,” and maintained that the US outbreak was contained better than anywhere else globally.

However, senators pressed him on his historical views on vaccines, particularly regarding the flu vaccine, and whether he still held beliefs that vaccines could be harmful. Senator Michael Bennet challenged Becerra on his past claims about the flu vaccine causing brain damage and lacking evidence of preventing hospitalizations or deaths, pointing to 2025 as the year with the highest number of childhood flu deaths in modern American history.

Bennet directly asked if Becerra now acknowledged the vital role of the measles vaccine in protecting American children. Becerra responded by stating that the administration promotes the MMR vaccine and advises all children to receive it, a seeming departure from his earlier positions. The shift in messaging is speculated to be linked to declining Republican poll numbers and ongoing criticism from the medical community.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a vocal vaccine supporter, notably refrained from questioning Becerra on this issue, having previously supported his confirmation based on assurances regarding federal vaccine guidelines, assurances that were later perceived as unfulfilled. Beyond the measles outbreak, the hearing also touched upon issues of transparency and administrative challenges within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Senator Ben Ray Luján accused Becerra of previously pushing vaccine misinformation and demanded a plan to reduce measles cases and improve vaccination rates. The discussion extended to Becerra’s refusal to release written agreements with pharmaceutical companies, citing proprietary information and trade secrets.

Furthermore, the hearing revealed significant disruption and leadership vacancies within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Numerous key positions remain unfilled, hindering the agency’s ability to effectively address public health threats, including infectious diseases, heart conditions, and cancer. Current and former CDC officials reported bureaucratic delays, paperwork backlogs, and disruptions in data collection, all contributing to a slowdown in productivity.

Becerra also addressed questions about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, acknowledging initial issues with a fraud detection system but expressing optimism about its potential and noting innovative applications in diagnostics and management by various states. The overall tone of the hearing underscored a deep level of distrust and scrutiny surrounding Becerra’s leadership and the administration’s commitment to public health initiatives, particularly regarding vaccination and disease prevention





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