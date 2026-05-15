The article discusses the journey of Hearts, a once-struggling football club, and the rising competition from Celtic in the Scottish League One title race. It highlights the impact of founding members Brian Cormack, Alex Mackie, Jamie Bryant, Donald Ford, and Garry Halliday on the club's revival. Also mentioned are the recent investment from Tony Bloom and James Anderson.

Hearts eye immortality but O’Neill revival story makes Celtic a formidable obstacle. Their role in a title decider for the ages shows how far Hearts have come since fans rescued them from ruin, but Celtic remain favourites.

The Hearts story did not begin with Stuart Findlay’s late winner at Tannadice in August, a stoppage-time intervention from Alexandros Kyziridis against Livingston later that month or the that materially fuelled belief among Derek McInnes’s squad. Brian Cormack, Alex Mackie, Jamie Bryant, Donald Ford and Garry Halliday will not feature in the Hearts team seeking to create history at Celtic Park but that quintet set this club on a path that after 16 years has almost – though only almost – reached the ultimate glory point.

With the stand complete, Hearts will enter the Champions League’s qualifying phase this summer. Humour proved prescient. In the west of Edinburgh, as Hearts pursue the point they need in Glasgow on Saturday to win the title for the first time since 1960, original FoH directors will gather to watch together. Their role in Hearts’ rise should never be forgotten.

In 2010, Hearts were under the erratic and later almost ruinous ownership of Vladimir Romanov. With Brian Cormack, Alex Mackie, Jamie Bryant, Donald Ford and Garry Halliday setting the stage with their vision, the FoH encountered naysayers, including from one individual who has reached a prominent position within Scottish football, regarding their idea to shift Hearts towards supporter ownership. Enter Ann Budge, whose loan allowed FoH to extricate Hearts from administration.

There have been bumps in the road, occasionally significant ones, since that transaction in the summer of 2013. However, not only are Hearts owned by the Foundation and its 9,000 members but one other stated ambition of those who established the group has been reached. juggle, knowledgeable businessmen, Who are devoted to the one cause – putting admirer ownership at the centre of football in Scotland.

In a serious club, run by serious people, deploying serious footballers, Tony Bloom quaffed with giddy punters in the Tynecastle Arms





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Hearts Celtic Scottish League One Supporter Ownership Ann Budge Tony Bloom James Anderson

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