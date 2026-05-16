Hearts' remarkable season of comebacks and Celtic's vulnerability brought closer title race

The article highlights the remarkable season of Hearts under Neil Lennon which saw them fight back from being top for 250 days to win the Scottish Premiership title. It also discusses the vulnerability of Celtic due to their parochial wrangling and their being exposed to this level of competition. The article also features an inspiring story of a 73-year-old Hearts fan named Colin Chisholm who carries his father's Hearts membership card and leads cheers in games.

The article discusses a thrilling match between Hearts and Celtic , the traditional rivals of Scottish Premiership . The game resulted in Celtic winning the title on a 2-1 score with 23 seconds remaining, despite Hearts having been top for 250 days up to that point.

The success was achieved by manager Neil Lennon who clinched the title by winning the final eight games of the season. This turnaround was remarkable considering his age. This season proved the reverse situation of the 1965 final day heartbreak when Hearts lost to Celtic by the same score. Both teams had their chances in the final minutes. While some fans were joyous, others showed sorrow and regret





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Scottish Premiership Celtic Hearts Title Chase Pitch Invasion Referee Vinnikolo Heart Of Midlothian Neil Lennon Colin Chisholm

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