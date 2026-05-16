Celtic snatched the Scottish Premiership title from Hearts on Saturday with two late goals, condemning 'shameful scenes' that embarrassed Scottish football according to Hearts. Both teams made history, with Celtic becoming the first team to win 14 consecutive titles and Hearts the first team to win a title after a gap of 66 years.

Hearts STUNNED by 99th-minute VAR drama | 00:44 Celtic snatched the Scottish Premiership title from Hearts in the dying minutes of the season on Saturday, scoring two late goals to earn a 3-1 win and a 14th title in 15 years — before things descended into bedlam.

Needing a win to usurp the Jambos at the top of the table, Celtic came from behind to deny Hearts a first title in 66 years. The Jambos were within minutes of ending the stranglehold on the Scottish game exerted by Rangers and Celtic, which now extends to 41 years. Celtic fans invaded the pitch in celebration after Callum Osmand's third goal deep into stoppage time and Hearts condemned "shameful scenes" that they say embarrassed Scottish football





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Scottish Premiership Hearts Celtic VAR Drama Shameful Scenes

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