UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns the climate crisis is outrunning the world as COP31 opens with emissions at all-time highs and atmospheric CO2 at 429 ppm. Experts blame the consensus voting rule, introduced after Saudi Arabia blocked super-majority voting in 1995, for paralyzing negotiations on fossil fuels.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has told the COP31 climate summit that the climate crisis is outrunning the world, with emissions reaching all-time highs. Guterres said heat records keep shattering and the last four years were the hottest ever.

He added that fossil fuel interests keep making a killing while killing the planet. Climate disasters are pounding lives, livelihoods and economies across the globe, he said, calling the path one of mutually assured destruction. Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen is serving as president of negotiations at the 31st Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Also read What’s left to do as Cop31 enters its frantic final days

The UNFCCC is the treaty that gave birth to both the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. British civil servant Sir Barnett Cocks once described committees as cul-de-sacs down which ideas are lured and then quietly strangled. Bowen's task, presiding over global climate talks, can be described as chairing the world's largest committee meeting. Despite the extraordinary achievements of the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, the COP process has failed to do what it was designed to do.

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It has not stabilized greenhouse gases in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous climate change. When the convention was signed in 1992, the global atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide was approximately 356 to 360 parts per million. Today, that concentration has reached around 429 ppm. The corresponding global average temperature has increased between 0.9 and 1.15 degrees.

The United Nations Environment Program has now acknowledged that the world is about to break through the Paris Agreement's aspirational target of stabilizing the climate at 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial period. Among those watching Guterres speak was Shisir Khanal, foreign minister of Nepal. In August, 1,500 people died and 5,000 remain missing in Nepal after a glacier collapsed and caused catastrophic flash floods.

Nepal has contributed around 0.1 per cent of the carbon pollution now trapping heat in the atmosphere. Nepal's leaders have been lobbying not just for immediate climate action from the COP process, but for it to provide finance for developing nations to build better protections against climate disasters. Environment minister Geeta Chaudhary told German media outlet DW before the COP that Nepal does not need sympathy but justice.

She said it is high time, and if justice is not given, then words are not needed either. Given that the science of climate change is thoroughly settled, and predictions of climate chaos have proven accurate if conservative, why has the world been unable to make the process work?

History of the Climate Convention

According to Alden Meyer, a US expert on the UN's climate convention who has attended all but one of the 31 COP summits and served as an advisor to several presidencies, the key stumbling block is baked into the process's very DNA. Meyer describes the moment in May 1992 when delegates gathered at UN headquarters in New York to help draft the UN's climate convention. Holding the gavel was French diplomat Jean Ripert.

The world had largely come to agreement, but at the back of the room representatives of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were desperately waving their national nameplates above their heads, seeking to be recognized. They were going to object and try to block adoption of the treaty, Meyer says. Ripert just ignored them, brought down the gavel, and the rest is history. With Ripert's gavel the UNFCCC was adopted.

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The first COP summit was held in Berlin in 1995. These talks manage the treaty, setting and updating its rules, negotiating and reporting upon new climate targets and developing new initiatives for finance and mitigation. But Saudi Arabia was not done. At that first COP, it blocked the adoption of a set of rules that would have allowed for the COP process to use super-majority voting, as is the case in a number of UN processes.

Saudi Arabia Blocks Climate Progress

As a result, COP decisions today demand absolute consensus. Meyer says they knew if they could block that and maintain the consensus rule, they would be able to keep things they did not want to see happen that threatened their interests from happening. Ever since, says Meyer, Saudi delegations have been hugely successful at leading a wrecking crew at the COP, fighting to block or delay initiatives that target fossil fuels, the main cause of climate change.

He describes them as very skilled, very experienced, effective and loud. Aware of the risk that decisions they object to might simply be gavelled through à la Ripert, they coordinate small factions of oil producing nations to halt action. When it suits the interests of other nations to block particular measures, such as Russia, China or India, they work closely with them.

Meyer describes a surround-sound approach, where they make an intervention on behalf of the Arab group, and then eight or nine or 10 other members pile on, making the same points. This creates a sense of momentum and uses up a lot of airtime in the room, making it impossible in some cases to make the progress that co-facilitators want. The COP is alive to the threat.

Vanuatu Challenges Fossil Fuel Obstacles

Vanuatu's Minister of Climate Adaptation, Energy and Environment Ralph Regenvanu said during stalled talks on reforming the process this week that everyone knows consensus-based decision making at these negotiations means the root cause of the climate crisis, fossil fuels, will not be addressed. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman once vowed to fight any move against fossil fuels. At times, under Democratic administrations, the United States has used its diplomatic muscle to shift Saudi Arabia from hardline positions.