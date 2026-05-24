Heated Racing Battle at the Canadian Grand Prix

The championship title is heating up as Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli fight for the lead of the race. However, the team's struggle after pitting and switching to intermediate tyres put them at a disadvantage. Lando Norris took advantage of the situation to overtake Antonelli and Russell. Oscar Piastri's decision to start on intermediates has also left him frustrated. The bad weather forecast has raised concerns, with rain falling after dark storm clouds hovered over the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mercedes and McLaren are engaged in a heated battle for the win.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are engaged in a heated battle for the lead of the race, with the championship title heating up.

The team that started on the wrong tyres struggled after pitting and switching to intermediate tyres, putting them at a disadvantage. Lando Norris launched himself into the front row, overtaking Antonelli and Russell. Oscar Piastri dropped to fifth and headed to the pit lane to switch his tyres, feeling frustrated with the decision to start on intermediates.

Meanwhile, bad weather is expected, with rain starting to fall after dark storm clouds hovered over the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Organisers have taken measures to bring the race forward in the past to avoid heavy rainstorms, and today's drivers must navigate the wet track. Tensions between Russell and Antonelli simmered after a close encounter during the sprint race, with the Italian feeling pushed off the track





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Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli George Russell Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Racing Formula 1 Racing

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