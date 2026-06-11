Heavy Penalties for Illegal Tyre Dumping in South Australian Heritage Site

A 21-year-old man has been heavily fined and ordered to pay for environmental remediation after dumping dozens of tyres into a national heritage-listed mine shaft in Moonta Mines.

A twenty-one year old man has faced severe legal consequences after choosing to dispose of a large volume of automotive waste in a highly sensitive and protected area of South Australia .

The incident took place at Moonta Mines on the Yorke Peninsula, specifically at a location known as Delaney shaft on Ryan Road. This area is not only national heritage listed but is also currently being considered for world heritage status, making the act of illegal dumping particularly egregious.

On the evening of March 4, 2025, after 8 pm, the young man used a Ford utility vehicle towing a trailer to dump approximately 30 to 35 car tyres directly into the mine shaft. This reckless action was captured in detail by a covert, motion-activated trail camera that had been installed by the Copper Coast Council only a month prior to the incident.

The investigation into the illegal activity began earlier in January 2025, when the local council received reports of unauthorized waste disposal at the heritage site. During those initial reports, investigators discovered items that contained the man's residential address, which provided the council with a clear lead. To secure definitive proof and catch the perpetrators in the act, the council strategically placed a trail camera at the site.

The resulting footage clearly showed the defendant and another individual unloading the trailer and casting the tyres into the deep shaft before fleeing the scene. When the case reached the South Australian Environment, Resources and Development Court, the man pleaded guilty to one count of disposing of more than 50 litres of general litter onto land. During the sentencing hearing, Senior Judge Michael Durrant expressed strong disapproval of the man's choices.

The defendant attempted to justify his actions by claiming that he could not afford the cost of legal disposal and had witnessed other people dumping waste in similar fashions. However, the court noted that the total cost to dispose of the tyres lawfully at the Copper Coast Resource Recovery Centre would have been a mere 115 dollars.

In contrast, the financial penalty imposed by the court was substantially higher. The man was hit with a conviction and a fine of 4,200 dollars, along with an order to pay 2,309 dollars for the council's investigation and legal expenses.

Additionally, he was required to pay the mandatory victims of crime levy and the original 115 dollars that should have been paid for lawful disposal. Beyond the financial penalties, the judge imposed a stringent remediation order. The defendant is required to take all necessary steps to repair the environmental damage caused by his actions by October of next year. This involves hiring a suitably qualified professional with specific expertise in environmental remediation at his own expense.

He must also comply with all directions from the site owner and the local council to ensure the safety of the operation and the preservation of the state heritage area. Judge Durrant emphasized that environmental crimes of this nature harm the entire community, damage the public realm, and create long-term nuisances for others to resolve.

The court aimed to send a clear message that the desire to save a small amount of money does not justify the desecration of heritage sites or the pollution of the natural environment. The severity of the sentence reflects the high value placed on protecting South Australia's cultural and natural landmarks. By turning a historic mine shaft into a rubbish dump, the offender risked damaging an area of significant historical importance.

The court's decision to mandate professional remediation underscores the complexity of removing waste from deep shafts and the potential for lasting environmental harm if left unattended. This case serves as a stern warning to others that illegal dumping, especially in protected zones, is difficult to get away with due to modern surveillance and will be met with penalties that far outweigh any perceived savings from avoiding lawful disposal fees





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Illegal Dumping Moonta Mines South Australia Environmental Law National Heritage

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