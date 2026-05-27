Heavy rain sparks fresh search for missing four-year-old Gus Lamont at remote Oak Park Station

Police have resumed searching Oak Park Station in South Australia after recent heavy rainfall, hoping that water movement may reveal new evidence in the disappearance of Gus Lamont, who vanished eight months ago.

Police have returned to a remote South Australia n property to search for missing four-year-old Gus Lamont, taking advantage of recent heavy rain fall that may have uncovered new evidence.

The renewed search at Oak Park Station near Yunta began on Wednesday and is expected to continue for three days, with officers focusing on waterways and creek beds that have been affected by the rain. Major Crime detectives and specialist STAR Group officers are involved, along with Aboriginal trackers and drones, as part of one of the state's largest and most intensive searches.

Gus was last seen outside his family's homestead on September 27, and his disappearance was declared a major crime in February after police ruled out the possibility that he wandered off. The Bureau of Meteorology reported that the Yunta region received between 5mm and 15mm of rain in the week ending May 26, with some areas receiving up to 25mm. This rainfall has created opportunities for investigators to find evidence that may have been washed away or uncovered.

Police have stated that neither of Gus's parents are suspects, but a person known to Gus who was living at Oak Park Station at the time of his disappearance has been questioned. The search has been described as protracted, with officers previously scouring the 60,000-hectare property on foot without success. The new search aims to explore locations that were previously inaccessible or now show signs of disturbance due to the rain.

Locals have been urged to report any suspicious activity or items found on their properties. The community remains hopeful that Gus will be found, and police continue to appeal for any information related to his disappearance. The case has drawn national attention, with authorities dedicating significant resources to the investigation. As the search continues, officers are examining areas that may have been affected by the recent downpours, including culverts, drains, and dry riverbeds that have now become flowing streams.

The heavy rain has also raised concerns about potential flooding, but police are using the weather to their advantage. The terrain around Oak Park Station is rugged and remote, making it challenging for search teams.

However, the rainfall has softened the ground, making it easier for trackers to spot footprints or other signs of passage. Drones are being used to survey large areas from above, while ground teams carefully inspect specific locations. The search is expected to be exhaustive, with no stone left unturned. Police have emphasized that they are committed to finding Gus and providing closure for his family.

The investigation has been a top priority for South Australia Police, with regular updates being provided to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. The renewed search represents a significant development in the case, offering hope that new evidence may finally emerge. As the days pass, the community remains united in their support for Gus and his family, praying for a positive outcome.

The search teams are working tirelessly, and their efforts are being closely watched by the nation. The rainfall may prove to be a turning point in the investigation, bringing fresh clues to light. For now, the focus remains on Oak Park Station, where every inch of ground is being examined. The outcome of this search could determine the next steps in the case, and police are optimistic that the recent weather will aid their efforts.

The story continues to unfold, with updates expected as the search progresses





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