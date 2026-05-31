Hecs Debts to Increase by $1bn on Monday Amid Indexation, New Costings Show Potential Savings

About 3 million students and graduates will see their Hecs debts rise by 2.8% on Monday, adding $1bn. New costings commissioned by independent MP Monique Ryan reveal that changing the indexation date to November could save billions over four years, sparking calls for reform.

About 3 million students and graduates across Australia are facing a significant financial hit this Monday as their Higher Education Contribution Scheme ( Hecs ) debts are indexed by 2.8%, adding a collective $1 billion to the total outstanding amount.

This annual adjustment, designed to maintain the real value of the loans against inflation, means that many young Australians will see their debts grow despite making regular payments. The indexation rate, tied to either the Consumer Price Index or the Wage Price Index (whichever is lower), has sparked renewed debate about the fairness of the system, especially as cost-of-living pressures mount.

New analysis commissioned by independent MP Monique Ryan and conducted by the Parliamentary Budget Office reveals that a simple change in the timing of indexation could save graduates substantial amounts over the coming years. The costings show that shifting the indexation date from 1 June to 1 November-after compulsory payments have been processed through the tax system-would reduce the growth of debts significantly.

Over four years, this change would cost the federal budget $1.2 billion in forgone revenue, but it would provide immediate relief to borrowers. In the first year alone, students would save $58 million in indexation, with savings projected to rise to over $150 million annually by 2035-36 as university fees, debt levels, and student numbers continue to grow. The mechanism of Hecs indexation is often misunderstood.

Unlike commercial loans, Hecs debts do not accrue interest in the traditional sense, but they are adjusted each year to keep pace with inflation. Students make compulsory repayments through the tax system once their income exceeds a certain threshold, and these payments are held by the Australian Taxation Office but not deducted from the principal until the individual files their tax return.

This lag means that even after making payments, borrowers still face indexation on the full original debt amount, effectively penalizing them for the timing of the process. Ryan criticized the system as broken, arguing that it disproportionately affects young people already struggling with high living costs. She noted that while mortgage payments reduce a home loan balance in real time, Hecs payments are not credited immediately, leading to unnecessary growth in debt.

The government has already taken steps to reform the indexation rules. Education Minister Jason Clare highlighted changes made in December 2024 that now tie indexation to the lower of inflation or wage growth, which helped ease the burden for borrowers.

However, Clare acknowledged that much work remains, with unfinished business in the education sector. Meanwhile, other student-related issues continue to surface: reports indicate that one in four humanities students will take over 25 years to repay their loans, and there are ongoing labor disputes in Victoria where teachers are striking for better conditions.

The broader context of student debt in Australia underscores the challenges faced by a generation saddled with high education costs and a housing market that remains out of reach for many. As the indexation deadline looms, advocates are calling for more comprehensive reforms, including real-time crediting of payments and a review of the overall fee structure. For now, millions of Australians will watch their debts climb, hoping that future policy changes will offer relief





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