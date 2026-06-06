Hegseth Links Migration to D-Day Anniversary in Warning to Europe

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a speech commemorating the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings to warn European nations about what he called an 'invasion' by migration, urging them to bolster their own defenses. He referenced the Allied sacrifice during World War II while criticizing Europe's handling of migration and border security, echoing broader Trump administration rhetoric. Hegseth notably skipped the main international ceremony later that day.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a pointed message during a D-Day anniversary ceremony in Normandy , linking the historic wartime liberation of Europe to contemporary debates over migration.

Speaking at the American military cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer before rows of white crosses marking the graves of 9,387 US soldiers, Hegseth urged European capitals to confront what he termed an 'invasion' of their coastlines by migration. His remarks, made on the 82nd anniversary of the Allied landings, drew a direct parallel between the collective sacrifice of World War II and the political and security challenges facing Europe today. He asked: 'When will European capitals do something about that invasion?

Or is it too late?

' While he did not explicitly use the word 'immigration,' his language echoed the Trump administration's sustained criticism of European policies on borders, migration, and what US officials describe as censorship of nationalist voices. This aligns with the administration's national security strategy from December, which warned that Europe faced the 'prospect of civilisation erasure' and could become 'unrecognisable' within 20 years if current trends continued.

Hegseth also called on European nations to increase their own defense contributions, invoking the spirit of the wartime alliance: 'The men buried here fought in a war-fighting alliance where every partner ... brought its full measure of industry, courage and sacrifice.

' He framed this as a lesson for the present: 'May we learn from this past. ' His speech emphasized the idea of 'real allies doing real things, taking real losses for a shared cause worth fighting and dying for.

' However, Hegseth conspicuously absent himself from the main international ceremony later that afternoon, which traditionally gathers leaders from across the Allied nations to honor the landings that heralded the end of World War Two. His absence underscored the political tensions underlying this year's commemorations. The comments come days after US Vice President JD Vance blamed immigration for the murder of UK teenager Henry Nowak, further highlighting the administration's focus on immigration as a security issue.

Hegseth's appearance in Normandy, a site synonymous with US-European cooperation and sacrifice, provided a stark backdrop for a message that blends historical reverence with contemporary political critique. By invoking the memory of D-Day, he sought to frame current migration challenges as an existential test for Europe, one requiring immediate and resolute action.

The speech reflects a broader shift in US foreign policy under the Trump administration, which has repeatedly pressured European allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense and to adopt stricter immigration controls. For critics, such framing distorts the legacy of World War II for partisan purposes. For supporters, it represents a necessary wake-up call.

The remarks also arrive at a time when migration remains a divisive issue across Europe, with governments struggling to manage arrivals and border security amid political polarization. Hegseth's speech thus serves both as a historical reflection and a political intervention, urging Europe to heed the lessons of the past while confronting what the US sees as a grave contemporary threat





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