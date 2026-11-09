Anchorage Capital Partners Faces Scrutiny Over David Jones Ownership After Collapse

Anchorage Capital Partners' ownership of David Jones ends in administration, prompting comparisons to its controversial Dick Smith Electronics deal. The private equity firm denies stripping value and says it invested heavily in the business.

Anchorage Capital Partners' ownership of David Jones has ended in administration, triggering fresh scrutiny of the private equity firm's track record and comparisons to its controversial deal with Dick Smith Electronics more than a decade ago.

The collapse has raised questions about whether Anchorage employed the same playbook that critics say stripped value from Dick Smith before its failure. Dick Smith, the 82-year-old entrepreneur who founded the electronics chain, remembers shopping at David Jones as a small child to buy new shoes. He also remembers being shocked when Anchorage bought David Jones in 2023, after what he views as the firm's heist of his namesake electronics business about a decade earlier.

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In 2012, an analysis from funds manager Forager suggested Anchorage had effectively bought Dick Smith Electronics for about 10 million dollars in cash, ran down stock to make the chain look more profitable, and then sold it to an even bigger international private equity outfit called Blackstone in 2011. Blackstone attempted to on-sell it multiple times before the franchise went through administration and was eventually picked up by another local franchisor.

Anchorage's History With Dick Smith

Smith himself had sold his electronics store in 1982, long before Anchorage bought it. When he heard Anchorage was involved in David Jones, he thought, as many Australians will, will this be another equity heist? It is amazing they went ahead and used Anchorage because of the history of it, Smith tells this masthead. This time though, Smith says, it looks like Anchorage has failed to execute its playbook.

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That playbook, in theory, is simple: Anchorage buys struggling businesses, strips out the bad bits, invests in the good bits, and sells them off. As Anchorage's decision to put David Jones into administration unfolds, questions remain about whether the firm's approach will yield a different outcome this time. Founded in 2007 by bankers including its executive chair Phil Cave, Anchorage runs lean.

The core team listed on its website numbers just 15 people, but it has managed more than 1.5 billion dollars over four funds and co-investments. In a detailed statement, a spokesman for Anchorage argues its ownership of David Jones was a period of neither profligacy nor parsimony. The company bought the department store for less than 100 million dollars as department stores struggled against online disruption and changing fashion trends.

Anchorage did not strip value from David Jones, the spokesman says. It invested capital, charged no fees, took no dividends, and backed a serious attempt at renewal under difficult conditions.

In particular, the spokesman claims, David Jones put 18 million dollars more money into its stores than Myer under the last two years of Anchorage's ownership, despite having 18 fewer locations. It spent on a better loyalty program, website and fitouts, took no director fees, and secured an additional 74 million dollars investment last year to help secure stock. No dividends have been taken and all available cash of 150 million dollars was reinvested in the business, the spokesman says.

At the same time, the spokesman says, Anchorage's performance for its own investors has been in the top quartile of comparable funds, generating a 36 per cent internal rate of return over 20 years, which is a common measure of annual performance on paper, and 2.6 times invested money back. Among the companies it has owned is Brand Collective, which is responsible for classic Australian brands such as Volley shoes and selling international brands including Clarks.

Anchorage's Track Record With Other Brands

Anchorage built up the business in 2014 and 2015, improved its online sales, and sold it in 2021 to Melbourne billionaire Larry Kestelman's family office. His representatives did not respond to an interview request, but Brand Collective has continued to grow and Kestelman has been reported as a potential buyer for David Jones. Other Anchorage turnarounds have had a more mixed picture after its ownership.

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The private equity firm bought fast food chain Burger King's New Zealand franchise in 2009, sold it to Blackstone in 2011, which attempted to on-sell it multiple times before the franchise went through administration and was eventually picked up by another local franchisor. A wave of negative headlines in 2025 amid the industry's child safety scandal also affected a chain that Anchorage had sold in 2021 to Quadrant Private Equity, though that disaster happened years after Anchorage's exit.

Anchorage's spokesman makes the same point about Dick Smith's collapse. Anchorage exited well before the company's subsequent difficulties, the spokesman says. Anchorage was fully exonerated following a lengthy ASIC investigation and related class actions. Anchorage's peers hold it in regard.

Defending the Insolvency Strategy

Well-run businesses in good markets don't end up in Anchorage's hands, notes a rival investor. And what others may view as sharp practice, such as rejecting an offer for better rental terms from Westfield operator Scentre Group and putting the company into administration, they see as part of a valuable commercial toolkit to save the business. In our space, Anchorage is well respected, says one senior insolvency partner who is familiar with Anchorage's work and spoke on condition of anonymity.

They're shrewd operators, they're smart people and if there's an opportunity to use a process to force an outcome they'll do it. I'm sure they would've rather avoided it, but it's a rescue tool and it should be used as such to reposition an old school-type asset.

That could allow David Jones to jettison expensive retail leases for unprofitable stores, which Anchorage says was costing it 40 per cent of turnover, and clear out debts, before returning to regular business under a new owner or even a second period under Anchorage. The insolvency partner is confident Anchorage has war gamed the insolvency process in conjunction with Hilco, the retail lender of last resort that had been backing David Jones.

But, he says, the Dick Smith imbroglio has not been forgotten. That will play on their mind, he says. They didn't come out of that smelling of roses.