Helen Garner on Her New Football Book and Global Recognition at 83

Australian author Helen Garner, 83, discusses her book on her grandson's under-16s football team, her five-decade career, and her late global recognition.

Australian author Helen Garner, 83, is writing a book about Australian rules football centred on her teenage grandson Ambrose, who plays for a local under-16s team, the Flemington Colts. Speaking by video call from her home in Melbourne, Garner said the idea came from watching Ambrose play and wanting to put the experience into writing.

Her first thought was that she would have to study the rulebook, and she was wary of expectations that she would produce a polemic about society and violence. Instead, she envisaged following a single season of the team as what she called a nanna's book.

Also read Helen Goh’s recipe for toffee apple hand pies

Garner has spent close to 50 years writing unsparing fiction and true crime, earning a reputation as one of Australia's most controversial and celebrated authors. She occupies the small category of writers who are recognised in public and often stopped by strangers eager to share strong views about her work.

Helen Garner and the Football Book

Garner said the people she told about the football project assumed she would write about what the sport means in society and how terrible it is. She rejected that approach as a bore, preferring to go in an unauthorised direction.

She pictured herself attending library events where the first five rows would be packed with grandmothers, white-haired women with handkerchiefs in their hands. Garner said nobody really writes about nannas except sentimentally, and she wanted to say what they are really like.

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That drive to say what something is really like underpins all of her books and has occasionally landed her in spectacular trouble. It has also won her devoted readers who treat her as an almost guru-like figure in her 80s.

Late Recognition for Garner's Writing Career

The current attention follows the publication last year of her wisdom-heavy book, which won the Baillie Gifford prize. Observers suggest her ability to combine high literary insight with a comically down-to-earth style has helped fuel the interest.

In a classic aside, Garner said of the controversy around The First Stone, her 1995 book about feminism, that she gave a lot of people the shits. She is known for such blunt remarks.

The mania is a long-overdue correction for a writer who was ignored and condescended to outside Australia for decades. In 1987 the Times Literary Supplement referred sniffily to her work as Mills and Boon for bohemians.

She is now credibly hailed as a contender for the Nobel prize, can fill 900-seat venues in New York, and has seen practically her entire back catalogue reissued in the United States. Carrie Bradshaw was shown carrying Garner's 2014 book This House of Grief in a scene from And Just Like That, and Dua Lipa interviewed her on her podcast.

Garner shrugs off the attention, calling herself an old kind of warhorse who was never interested in prizes, not least because winners must put on a pleased look for the other person, even when their book was not as good as hers.

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Early Life and First Novel

Garner has always cut through the flab and waffle of literary culture in pursuit of something more honest. Her first novel, published in 1977 and based on her rackety life at the time, told the story of Nora, a woman with a young child living in a bohemian shared house in Melbourne and on-off dating a heroin addict called Javo.

Garner arrived at that point partly by fleeing a rigid, repressed childhood in Geelong near Melbourne. The oldest of six children, she frequently clashed with her father, a wool merchant she described as rather domineering, who bullied her meek stay-at-home mother and kept no books in the house.

After attending an Anglican girls' school, Garner won a place at the University of Melbourne, where she spent the best part of three years in the pub. She described it as a strange time and said she looks back and sees a lot of damage, with people trampling through each other's lives.

Marriage, Family and Resilience

That sense of damage became more profound in Garner's late 20s after a short-lived marriage to Bill Garner, whom she met at college and with whom she had a daughter, Alice. The pair split up when Alice was two, and Garner moved into a series of hippy shared houses.

Her career has since combined fiction, true crime and essays, and her endurance across five decades has become part of her public identity. Readers and critics now credit her with a distinctive voice that mixes erudition with plain speech.

The author continues to discuss relationships and resilience, and the recognition arriving five decades into her career has brought her work to a new international audience.