Helen Goh shares a gluten-free recipe for Brazilian-inspired cheese puffs with mustard, sage and parmesan. The uncooked puffs can be frozen and baked straight from the freezer, ideal for Christmas entertaining.

Helen Goh's gluten-free mustard, sage and parmesan cheese puffs are crisp on the outside, irresistibly chewy within and naturally gluten-free. They are based on the Brazilian pão de queijo, made with cassava or tapioca starch, which gives the puffs their distinctive chewy centre.

Don't mistake that chewiness for underbaking: that's exactly how they're meant to be. For this version, Goh has added parmesan cheese and mustard, along with sage gently cooked in golden butter, for a subtle, festive note. Best of all for Christmas entertaining, the uncooked puffs can be frozen, then baked straight from the freezer. Make a batch or two ahead of time and you'll have something hot and cheesy to put alongside drinks at very short notice.

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Ingredients For Gluten-Free Puffs

The recipe calls for 140g tapioca or cassava flour, 2 tsp mustard powder, ¼ tsp fine sea salt, and ½ tsp freshly cracked black pepper, plus extra for grinding. You will also need 70g unsalted butter, diced, 7g sage leaves with central ribs removed and leaves finely chopped, plus a few extra leaves for garnish. Other ingredients include 1 large egg, lightly beaten, and 80g finely grated parmesan cheese, plus 15g extra for sprinkling on top.

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To make the dough, put the tapioca flour, mustard powder, sugar, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Put the butter and chopped sage in a small saucepan and place over low heat, swirling the pan occasionally until the butter has melted. Increase the heat a little and cook for a few minutes, until the butter begins to foam and the sage is fragrant. The butter should be golden rather than fully browned.

Remove from the heat and, very carefully, add the milk (it may spit). Return the pan to a medium heat and, as soon as the milk comes to a boil, pour it over the tapioca flour. Mix with a wooden spoon. It will look lumpy and rather unpromising at this stage, but keep mixing for a minute or so until it comes together.

Forming And Baking The Dough

Add the egg gradually, beating well until incorporated, then add the 80g of parmesan cheese and mix until you have a smooth, slightly glossy dough. You can also use an electric mixer for this part. Heat the oven to 200C fan-forced (220C conventional) and line a large baking tray with baking paper. Pinch off small bits of dough, about 20g each, and roll into balls.

Place on the tray, leaving a few centimetres between them. Sprinkle the remaining parmesan over the top, then grind a little pepper over each ball, followed by a small piece of torn sage leaf. Bake for about 17 minutes until the balls are puffed up and golden. Remove from the oven and leave to settle for a couple of minutes before serving warm or at room temperature.

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To make ahead, shape the dough balls and freeze on a lined tray until firm, then transfer to a freezer bag for up to three months. Bake from frozen, adding a minute or two to the baking time. The best recipes from Australia's leading chefs straight to your inbox.