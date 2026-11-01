A richly fruited mincemeat filling with citrus, warming spices, brandy and rum is baked in a lemon-scented short pastry for a classic festive treat. The recipe makes 12 mince pies in a regular muffin tin.

This recipe for Christmas mince pies combines a richly fruited filling brightened with citrus, warming spices, brandy and rum, all encased in a lemon-scented pastry.

The pastry bakes to a deliciously short texture without blind-baking. Because it is high in butter, it needs care in hot weather, but a brief stint in the fridge whenever it softens keeps it manageable. A regular muffin tin works well, though a shallow patty pan tin can also be used. The yield depends on the mould size and how thinly the pastry is rolled.

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Make the Mincemeat Filling

Thinner pastry and smaller holes make more pies, while thicker pastry and larger holes make fewer. A tip is to make the mincemeat on Stir-up Sunday, November 22, and leave it to mature in rum and brandy for a month. For the mincemeat, peel and core the apple, then cut it into approximately 5mm dice. Put it in a medium saucepan with the remaining mincemeat ingredients except the brandy and rum.

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The filling ingredients include the finely grated zest of 1 orange plus 60ml juice. Heat gently until the butter melts, then cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes. Cook until the apple is soft, the fruit is plump and most of the liquid has evaporated. The mixture should be moist and glossy.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the brandy and rum. Transfer to a shallow container to cool, then cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours and up to a month before using. For the pastry, briefly pulse the flour, icing sugar, salt and lemon zest in a food processor. Add the butter and process until crumbly, then add the yolk and water and pulse just until clumps form.

Tip onto a lightly floured bench and gently bring together. Divide the pastry in half, wrap each piece loosely in clingfilm then press to form flattened discs. Place in the fridge for about 30 minutes or up to two days. Lightly brush the wells of a regular-size 12-hole muffin tin with melted butter, then dust with flour and tap away the excess.

Line the Muffin Tin

Work with one pastry disc at a time while keeping the other chilled. Tap with a rolling pin to soften the pastry slightly, then roll between two sheets of baking paper to about 3mm thick. Keep the pastry cool and supple at all times: if firm and cracking, let it soften briefly at room temperature; if soft or sticky, refrigerate until manageable. Using a 9-10cm round biscuit cutter, stamp out pastry circles then gently ease them into the muffin wells.

Save the offcuts and cover loosely. Repeat the rolling with the second pastry disc to line all the holes. Stack the offcuts from both batches and press them together, then wrap and place into the fridge to chill and firm up. These will become the pastry lids.

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Depending on the size of the moulds, spoon about 40g mincemeat into each pastry case. Do not overfill them; leave a little room for the filling to bubble up. Place the muffin tin into the fridge for now. When the pastry offcuts are chilled and firm, roll them between two sheets of baking paper to about 3mm thickness.

Add the Pastry Lids

Using a 7cm round biscuit cutter, stamp out 12 circles, or stars, for the lids. Gather any offcuts and re-roll as needed. If the pastry is soft, slide it, still on the paper, onto a tray and chill in the fridge for a few minutes. In a small bowl, beat the egg with the salt.

Brush the rims of the filled pastry cases with the egg wash then top each with a lid. Press the edges together and seal with the lightly floured tip of a teaspoon or the tines of a fork. Using the tip of a small knife, make a small slit in the centre of each lid to allow steam to escape. Alternatively, cut the pastry into stars or festive shapes to be used as lids, exposing some of the mincemeat.

Bake for about 25 minutes, until deep golden brown. Cool in the tin for 5-10 minutes, then gently loosen and lift out with a small metal spatula. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, and dust with icing sugar before serving, if you like. Both the filling and pastry are brightened with citrus in this new take on the classic festive bake.

This recipe sits alongside other baking topics such as comfort food, kids cooking and fruit desserts.