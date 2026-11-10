Helen Lamech Named 2027 NT Australian of the Year for Diabetes Care

Helen Lamech wins the 2027 NT Australian of the Year award for transforming diabetes care in Central Australia. Four other winners were honored at the Darwin ceremony before competing for national titles.

Helen Lamech has been officially named the 2027 Northern Territory Australian of the Year in recognition of her transformative work in diabetes care across Central Australia. The announcement was made during the NT winners ceremony in Darwin, where Lamech was celebrated alongside four other Territorians who also received prestigious awards. These regional winners are now entered into contention for the national Australian of the Year Awards, which are scheduled to take place in Canberra on January 25 next year.

Transforming Diabetes Care in Central Australia

Lamech, an educator and nurse, has dedicated more than 30 years to working in the Northern Territory. Over the past decade, she has focused intensely on reducing diabetes rates and improving health outcomes for patients in Central Australia. She established the region's first nurse-led diabetes clinic in Alice Springs, creating a vital resource for a community where the disease is prevalent.

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Diabetes affects up to two in five adults in remote NT communities, a statistic Lamech describes as the worst in the world. To combat this, she regularly travels to these remote areas to provide care and education. Lamech estimates that she has treated and educated more than 5,000 people in the territory. Furthermore, she has mentored more than 300 other health professionals to ensure sustainable support for patients.

Lamech prefers to meet patients in familiar settings such as homes, schools, and parks to discuss prevention and management strategies. She expressed deep passion for her work, stating she does not view it merely as a job. Her approach combines clinical expertise with community engagement to address a health crisis that many feel is not taken seriously enough.

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Senior and Young Australian of the Year Honors

The Darwin ceremony also honored Pat King, a 74-year-old volunteer who received the title of 2027 NT Senior Australian of the Year. King served as an ambulance volunteer for three days straight during Cyclone Tracy, triaging survivors and assisting families during the storm that destroyed Darwin and killed 66 people. Fifty-two years later, she continues to serve the Top End community.

Currently, King offers confidential support to police officers as a volunteer chaplain for NT Police and the Australian Federal Police. She attributes her lifelong dedication to volunteering to her parents, who were missionaries and survived a World War II prisoner of war camp. Her resilience and continued service represent a enduring commitment to public safety and community welfare.

In the youth category, Taitt Green, an 18-year-old from Katherine, was named NT Young Australian of the Year. Green has been actively involved in emergency responses to fires, floods, and cyclones as a volunteer with St John Ambulance, the NT Fire and Rescue Service, and as an air force cadet. He cited his father's history of volunteering with the fire brigade, SES, and St John's as his inspiration to join at age 16.

Remote Chaplaincy and Community Support

The ceremony also recognized Majors Niall and Michelle Gibson, who serve as remote chaplains with the Salvation Army. The couple spends up to 100 hours in the air each year to visit some of the most geographically isolated people in Australia. They visit approximately 80 remote locations annually, including cattle stations, schools, police stations, health centers, and outback towns with limited connectivity.

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During their visits, the Gibsons conduct weddings, funerals, and christenings while providing essential crisis support. This support was particularly crucial during the Katherine floods earlier this year. Michelle Gibson noted that simple acts of connection, such as having a cup of tea with people, are highly appreciated in these isolated communities.

Additional acts of bravery by young volunteers were highlighted during the proceedings. When large gas tanks were threatened by fire in Katherine last year, Taitt Green risked an explosion to extinguish the blaze. Similarly, during the floods in March, he waded into chest-deep water to help a woman to safety. These actions underscore the critical role young citizens play in emergency management and community resilience in the Northern Territory.