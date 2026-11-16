Hells Angels Chapter President Charged with Threatening to Kill Journalist Nick McKenzie

A 36-year-old Mooroolbark man believed to be a Hells Angels chapter president has been charged with threatening to kill Nine journalist Nick McKenzie after sending abusive text messages. The arrest was made by Taskforce Hawk, which investigates corruption in the construction industry.

A senior Hells Angel has been charged with threatening to kill Nine's investigative reporter Nick McKenzie, the Victorian police taskforce investigating corruption in the building sector has confirmed.

Hells Angel Charged With Threatening Reporter

Police said detectives from Taskforce Hawk charged a man on Monday after he sent a number of allegedly threatening, offensive and abusive text messages to the Age journalist on Friday. A 36-year-old Mooroolbark man, believed to be a chapter president of the Hells Angels OMCG, was arrested this morning, police said. He has since been charged with making threats to kill and using a telecommunications device to menace, harass and offend.

Also read Hells Angels bikie Kane Montebello charged with threatening to kill journalist Nick McKenzie

The taskforce that charged the man was established in 2024 in response to reporting from McKenzie and his colleagues into alleged corruption in the construction industry. Victoria Police confirmed on Monday that Montebello had now also been charged with making threats to kill and using a carriage service to menace. Investigators will allege the Mooroolbark man sent a number of allegedly threatening, offensive and abusive text messages to a 45-year-old journalist on Friday night.

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Threats against journalists are becoming all too common. If we accept this as normal, it will have a chilling effect on public interest reporting and our society will be poorer as a result, a police spokesperson said. We're pleased to see Victoria Police acting on these allegations. Police would encourage anyone who has been threatened or who has any information on concerning behaviours in the construction industry to come forward and speak to police.

Taskforce Hawk is focused on assessing new intelligence and evidence relating to allegations of criminal behaviour linked to the construction industry. It also continues to proactively target organised crime associated with the sector, including a focus on any individuals employed within the construction industry who have known links to outlaw motorcycle gangs. As always, it can be done anonymously and reports will be treated with the strictest of confidence, police said in a statement.

Previous Charges Against Gang Presidents

Taskforce Hawk had previously charged Montebello and Bandidos president Codee Staff with allegedly procuring fake building industry certificates from notorious industry conman Jack Younes. Concerns about intimidation in the construction industry were also raised at the Big Build royal commission last week when Chris Young, KC, the counsel assisting the inquiry, paused to point out witnesses were compelled to give evidence.

I do want to remind anybody listening that this is a serious criminal offence to threaten or intimidate a witness, Young said. Setka took to Instagram again on Monday to claim allegations he diverted $3.3 million in union revenue to a personal slush fund were false and defamatory as he posted an AI-generated video of himself firing a gun. Taskforce Hawk detectives have closely scrutinised the disgraced ex-union boss's social media activity, having previously tried to remand him in custody.

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Last week, prosecutors also sought to tighten Setka's bail conditions and took issue with posts that called people morons. Setka's lawyer argued police were trying to silence him. Montebello was ordered to undertake anger management in July.