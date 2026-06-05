The murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton, England, has sparked a heated debate about racism and policing in the UK. The attack was witnessed only by the two men involved, and the judge in the trial said that one of the men deliberately stabbed Nowak. In the aftermath of the attack, police initially arrested and handcuffed Nowak as he lay dying, and the case has been seized upon by high-profile right-wing figures as evidence of 'two-tier policing' in the UK.

The murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton, England, has sparked a heated debate about racism and policing in the UK. Nowak, a first-year accountancy and finance student at the University of Southampton, was stabbed to death on the night of December 3, 2025, by his classmate and friend, Digwa.

The attack was witnessed only by the two men, and the judge in Digwa's trial said that Digwa deliberately stabbed Nowak. In the aftermath of the attack, Digwa's brother falsely claimed that he and his brother had been subjected to a racially motivated attack by Nowak, and police initially arrested and handcuffed Nowak as he lay dying.

Nowak's father, Mark Nowak, has spoken out against the inhumane treatment of his son by police, but has also urged that his son's death not be used to create further division or hatred. However, some high-profile right-wing figures, including Elon Musk and Nigel Farage, have seized on the case, claiming that it is evidence of 'two-tier policing' in the UK, where some groups of people or incidents are dealt with more harshly than others.

The UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, has rejected these claims, accusing Musk and Farage of stoking division and exploiting a tragic death. The debate about racism and policing in the UK has a long and complex history, dating back to the racist murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993. The subsequent Macpherson inquiry found that London's Metropolitan police force was 'institutionally racist', and criticisms have continued to focus on issues of racial bias and 'two-tier policing'.

The National Police Chiefs' Council has published a document outlining steps to end racial bias, but critics have argued that the document is flawed and that the police's instincts are now to side against white people whenever there is any doubt. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating how police officers handled Nowak's arrest, and is expected to report back in three months.

Meanwhile, the debate continues, with some calling for greater accountability and transparency from the police, while others argue that the police are being unfairly targeted and that the real issue is a broader societal problem. The murder of Henry Nowak has brought these issues to the forefront, and it remains to be seen how the debate will unfold in the coming months





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