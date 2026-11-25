Goalkeeper Teagan Micah is back in the Matildas squad almost a year after her last cap, having recovered from a second concussion and a diagnosis of autonomic dysfunction that almost ended her career.

Teagan Micah is back in Matildas camp and ready for her first cap in almost a year, describing the moment as surreal. The 29-year-old goalkeeper said it kind of feels like first selection all over again.

Earlier this year Micah was suffering acute concussion symptoms so severe that a brief walk sent her heart rate soaring to 190 beats per minute. She missed the AFC Women's Asian Cup and weeks later received a troubling medical diagnosis. She said it is called autonomic dysfunction after trauma to the brain.

Also read Why there's no time to waste for Matildas ahead of World Cup

Retirement Considerations Amidst Health Scare

Football aside, it was a very, very big health scare for her, and she had many chats with family, doctors, best friends and Ellie Carpenter every day about retirement. It was looking like that for a while. Five years ago Micah was the starting goalkeeper for the Matildas, famously saving a penalty against Great Britain to help send the team into their first Olympic semi-final.

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Having unseated long-time custodian Lydia Williams, and with Mackenzie Arnold still searching for her best form, the number one jersey for Australia was hers to lose. Since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 the Matildas have played at three major tournaments and Micah has not appeared in any of them.

In December 2022 she took an opponent's boot to the head while playing for Swedish club Rosengard in the UEFA Women's Champions League, opening the door for Arnold to establish herself as Australia's starting goalkeeper at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Micah was not cleared to play again until just before that tournament and spent it on the bench. She later described the concussion as the worst experience of her life, but there was worse to come.

Career Rebuild and Subsequent Concussion

A patchy run of form at club level, hampered by injury, meant she was again stuck behind Arnold at the Paris Olympics in 2024. In mid-2025 Micah joined Matildas teammate Ellie Carpenter at leading French club Olympique Lyonnais. It was a fitting reward for the way she had rebuilt her career with Liverpool in the Women's Super League while also impressing with the gloves in Arnold's absence for Australia. Six months later she was concussed again, this time at training.

It was not until a return home in the middle of this year, after consulting specialists in Australia and Europe, that she hit a turning point and decided to forge on with football. Thus began the nightmarishly hard work of getting her body back to where it needed to be. Micah said she had to go through a horrible training program of biking every day to try to level out her heart rate.

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She said it was incredibly tough and she had a lot of problems with her heart rate, walking two minutes with a heart rate at 190. It was a lot of work and a lot of documentation every day of where it was at. Micah also owes Carpenter a special debt of gratitude. Before Carpenter moved to Chelsea, she helped Micah through some of her darkest hours, mindful of the correlation between long-term concussions and extreme depression.

Teammates Support During Darkest Hours

Micah said Carpenter got her through so many days and sent food to her apartment when she could not get out of bed for days. Micah gave a lot of credit to the people close to her who kept her going and held on to the football dream while she focused on coming back to normal health. She named Steph Catley, Ellie and Hayley Raso as constantly checking in, along with Matildas coaching staff who were incredible.

She added that at Lyon the players made her smile on days when she did not think she had it in her any more. They were the best teammates she could ask for during that time. With two games to come in this window against Colombia, and a World Cup in Brazil next year, Micah is determined to make up for lost time.

She said she probably needs to go back to the drawing board and write down what she wants to achieve with the rest of her career. Now that she feels good and ready to go, she is asking where she wants her career to take her, adding that she feels she has a whole new second chance at football.