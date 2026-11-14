US lifts nationwide ground stop after FAA communications outage disrupts thousands of flights

The FAA has lifted its nationwide ground stop after a major communications outage caused thousands of delays and cancellations. The White House blames outdated air traffic control technology, while officials say there is no sign of a cyber attack.

The United States has lifted its order to ground departing flights nationwide after a major communications outage disrupted air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration cited extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety.

The White House blamed outdated air traffic control technology. Thousands of flights into and out of the US were delayed or cancelled. Airlines and passengers were left scrambling to work out their next steps. The ABC understands the US ground stop caused some delays to a small number of US-bound flights from Australia.

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FAA Ground Stop Caused By System Failure

The FAA issued the ground stop after a system-wide failure involving Air Route Traffic Control Centres. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the order. In a post on X, Duffy said FAA technicians are investigating the issue and will provide immediate updates. The FAA attributed the nationwide disruption to extraordinary circumstances.

It has not disclosed further details. The Department of Homeland Security said there is currently no indication the communications failure was caused by foul play. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin attributed the disruption to a telecommunications issue. It is just a telecommunications outage as of right now, Mr Mullin told reporters at the White House on Friday local time.

Everybody is safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they are flying. It is not yet confirmed what specifically caused the communications failure. Mr Mullin had earlier said investigators would examine whether there was any connection to the FAA nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system.

Officials Blame Outdated Technology Not AI

That system is designed to help identify problems and reroute aircraft. It operates from a single location near Washington DC and provides recommendations to air traffic control centres. US President Donald Trump rejected suggestions the new AI technology was responsible. In his latest press conference, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed old technology for the outage.

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What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system, he said. We have analogue telecoms, our routers actually got overloaded with data and they started to give us inconsistencies in the data. Because of that we shut the system down. It is the old hardware that went down.

Shawn Pruchnik, an associate professor in Ohio State University aviation department, told ABC News officials made the right call by grounding departing aircraft as a precaution. We have this significant problem of airplanes at higher altitudes that cannot communicate with air traffic control, so the solution to that is less airplanes up there, he said. Keep everyone down, let everyone land. Mr Mullin said there was currently no indication the outage was the result of a nefarious attack.

However, he later added: We are not ruling out anything at this point. The first thing is to make sure everybody that is flying in is safe. In a subsequent press conference, Mr Mullin reiterated there were no signs pointing to a cyber attack for now. Typically, somebody is going to raise their hand up and say, Hey, we did that.

There is no chatter. We have not seen any footprints of people that have got into the system, he said. It appears this was mechanically driven.

However, we are still looking. Microsoft has denied any known connection between its recent global outage and the FAA nationwide stoppage. We have no indication that the FAA nationwide ground stop is related to any Microsoft services, the company said on X. The statement came amid speculation about a possible link to Microsoft 21-hour global outage, which was resolved earlier on Friday.

Mr Mullin also dismissed the suggestion of a connection, telling reporters: I do not see any reason to connect those two at all. The FAA order applied to departing flights across the US. It grounded nearly all aircraft scheduled to take off during the five hours it was in effect. The agency also asked Eurocontrol, its European counterpart, to suspend flights to the US from its 42 member states, including Turkiye, Morocco and Israel.

Aircraft already in the air when the order was issued were allowed to continue safely to their destinations. The full scale of the disruption is still emerging. The impact has already been felt by tens of thousands of travellers. Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported about 9,814 delays on flights into and out of the US, alongside more than 4,749 cancellations.

Those figures are continuing to change. Earlier, FlightRadar said arrivals were continuing while international departures were assessed on a case-by-case basis. The FAA has not specified the exact cause of the failure. Further updates are expected as the FAA continues to investigate.

Nationwide Stop Rare In US Aviation History

A nationwide ground stop of this scale is extremely rare in US aviation history. It is understood to be only the third time such an order has been issued nationwide. The first occurred after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. The second took place in January 2023 after the FAA Notice to Air Missions system suffered an outage.

The communications failure comes just days after the FAA announced plans to begin rolling out an AI system across the US. The system is meant to help air traffic controllers manage traffic and prevent delays. The timing has raised questions. According to a report, the AI technology was first unveiled at Washington DC airports two months ago on the same day a separate communications failure grounded hundreds of flights.

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That earlier outage was caused by a circuit failure after contractors accidentally cut through a backup fibre line. University of Sydney aviation professor Rico Merkert said: It is really important to have modern infrastructure in this space. Without that, you can add as much AI as you like to those systems, but if you do not have that proper ground infrastructure there, then it is not functional.

Before the US order was lifted, a Sydney Airports spokesperson said all US-bound flights from Sydney had been grounded. Since the order was lifted, the spokesperson said flights scheduled to depart Sydney for the United States are expected to depart as planned. Passengers should continue to check with their airline for the latest information. Sydney Airport said it was monitoring the situation closely but there was currently no impact to its operations.

Passengers travelling to or via the United States should check with their airline for the latest information regarding their flight, a spokesperson said. For Australian travellers flying to the United States, airports are monitoring the situation. All domestic and international flights are operating as normal with no current impact to airport operations. Passengers booked on morning departures are advised to proceed to the airport as planned until further notice.

Airlines Impact And Passenger Delays Reported

American Airlines flight AA008 to Dallas Fort Worth was delayed by one hour, moving from its scheduled 9.40am departure to 10.40am. The airport advised passengers to check with their airlines for updates. American Airlines confirmed aircraft already in the air could continue to their destinations. It warned disruption to its schedule could continue throughout the day depending on how long the nationwide ground stop remained in place.

Qantas advised there is a limited impact for the airline at this stage. Passengers should check for updates through the app. Flight QF4 from New York to Auckland is expected to be delayed. Most US-bound Qantas flights depart in the afternoon, providing a buffer while the FAA issue is resolved.

United Airlines confirmed flights already airborne would continue to their destinations. New domestic departures remained grounded while the FAA order was in place. United is proactively cancelling flights due to congestion in the nation air traffic system. It is issuing travel waivers so customers can change their travel plans.

The Australian Travel Industry Association CEO Dean Long said it was a developing situation for Australian travellers. It will have knock-on impacts. For travellers who have booked through an ATIA-accredited travel business, expect to hear from them or your airline. If you have not heard from your travel agent, tour operator or airline yet, get in touch with them.

For those not flying within 72 hours, they should hold off communicating with travel agencies and airlines so they can look after travellers who need it most urgently. We know this is unsettling for travellers, Long said. Our members are there to help, and we are monitoring the situation closely. In an update released at 10am AEDT, the FAA said the ground stop remained in place.

As en route facilities recover, flights will be allowed to depart. Flights were being released gradually as air traffic control centres recovered. Since the order was lifted, operations are resuming. Aviation experts say pilots and air traffic controllers are trained to manage communications failures.

Skip Bailey, an aviation professor who spoke to The Associated Press, said pilots were expected to maintain headings and instructions given by air traffic controllers before communications were lost. If the outage continued, they could revert to their filed flight plans. Pilots may also be able to communicate with other aircraft over the radio even if they cannot reach air traffic controllers.