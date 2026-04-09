Hezbollah, Israel Clash Intensifies Despite Ceasefire

The fragile US-Iran ceasefire faces significant strain as Israel escalates attacks on Lebanon, resulting in widespread casualties. Disputes over the ceasefire's scope, conflicting interpretations of its terms, and the volatile role of key players like Iran and former US President Trump are further undermining the truce.

Israel launched its most extensive strikes on Lebanon since the commencement of hostilities with Hezbollah last month, resulting in over 250 fatalities on Wednesday. This escalation occurred as the Iran -backed group resumed rocket attacks targeting northern Israel following a brief respite attributed to the two-week US- Iran ceasefire.

Hezbollah promptly vowed to continue its retaliatory actions until the cessation of what it termed the Israeli-American aggression against Lebanon and its populace. This conflict highlights just one of several areas where the ceasefire is experiencing significant strain, with several key disputes at the forefront.\The most immediate point of contention revolves around the inclusion of Lebanon, and by extension, Hezbollah, within the scope of the ceasefire agreement. The United States and Israel maintain that Lebanon is not covered, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly stating this view and the US Vice President JD Vance describing the situation as a legitimate misunderstanding. However, Iran, Hezbollah, and Pakistan, which is acting as a key mediator in the conflict, hold a contrasting perspective. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the truce should encompass Lebanon. Hezbollah claims to have been explicitly informed of its inclusion in the ceasefire and had ceased its attacks based on this understanding. A senior Hezbollah spokesperson Ibrahim al-Moussawi informed Reuters that Hezbollah was part of the ceasefire and that Israel had violated it by committing massacres throughout Lebanon. Further intensifying the situation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a warning to the US and Israel, indicating a potential for a regret-inducing response should attacks on Lebanon persist. In addition, other world leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron, have advocated for Lebanon's inclusion in the ceasefire.\Beyond the specific issue of Lebanon's status, fundamental disagreements exist regarding the agreed-upon terms of the ceasefire. Iran has proposed a 10-point peace plan, while the US has its own 15-point framework, creating confusion and conflicting interpretations of the agreement. A senior US official noted that Iran's 10-point plan did not align with the conditions the White House had agreed to in order to pause the war. Furthermore, core Iranian demands, encompassing sanctions relief, enrichment rights, war damage compensation, and control over the Strait of Hormuz, remain at odds with the US position. The ceasefire initially saw Iran temporarily reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transport. However, reports emerged on Wednesday that the strait had been effectively shut down once again, a move the White House deemed unacceptable. Iran has since announced alternative shipping routes, citing the potential presence of sea mines. The long-term terms proposed by Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz include charging fees for transiting ships, a measure with potentially far-reaching consequences for global energy markets. Moreover, the unpredictable actions and statements of former US President Donald Trump further complicate the situation. Trump has oscillated between threatening Iran and hailing the ceasefire, while simultaneously announcing tariffs on countries supplying arms to Iran. Critics suggest Trump's approach reflects a pattern of applying maximum pressure, as seen in trade and political matters, with market reactions and global perceptions to consider





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