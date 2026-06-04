Hezbollah Rejects Ceasefire, UN Peacekeeper Killed, Australia Backs NZ MPs Over China Ban, Aged Care Tool Defended, Chwalinska Reaches French Open Final

A roundup of major news includes Hezbollah rejecting a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, the death of a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon, Australian support for New Zealand politicians banned by China, controversy over an aged care funding algorithm in Australia, and Polish tennis player Maja Chwalinska reaching her first Grand Slam final at the French Open.

Hezbollah has rejected a ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and the Lebanese government. The Iran ian-backed militant group is demanding a complete Israel i withdrawal from the country, which Israel says it will not do.

Meanwhile, Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a condition for any peace deal with the United States, suggesting it could intervene directly in support of Hezbollah if Israel keeps up or escalates attacks there. An Israeli government spokesperson, Shosh Bedrosian, stated that the US, Lebanon and Israel are aligned in their determination to keep Hezbollah out of the equation, adding that negotiations are actively ongoing with the goal of advancing a durable ceasefire and creating conditions for greater stability and security for both nations.

In a separate incident, a UN peacekeeper has died after being hit by mortar shells near Marjayoun in southeastern Lebanon. The victim has been identified as Sergeant Milovan Jovanovic of Serbia's 27th Mechanized Battalion. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted that since March, seven peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL have now been killed following the escalation of hostilities, with several more wounded.

The UN reiterated that attacks on peacekeepers must stop, calling them a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and suggested the killings may amount to war crimes. In diplomatic news, Australia's foreign minister has thrown her support behind four New Zealand politicians who have been banned by China over a parliamentary trip to Taiwan last month. The affected MPs are Laura McClure, David Wilson, Maureen Pugh, and Duncan Webb.

They have been blocked from travelling to China for one year. China, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory, views any foreign relations with the Taiwanese government as an infringement of its sovereignty. Australia's minister stated that Australian officials will also make representations on this both in Beijing and Canberra, emphasizing that placing pressure on parliamentarians is not appropriate and that members of parliament are free to make their own decisions about travel independent of government.

She also noted that travel by parliamentarians to Taiwan is a longstanding and appropriate practice consistent with Australia's One China policy. This stance led to fiery exchanges in Senate estimates between the Greens and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, with questioning devolving into a shouting match at different points and requiring the chair to twice shut down the session to take scheduled breaks.

During the session, Senator Wong also said that Australia's government is pessimistic about the prospects of a proper investigation into allegations of abuse experienced by participants of a controversial aid mission to Gaza. Moving to domestic policy, the aged care minister is defending a tool used to determine funding for older Australians living at home, despite hundreds of complaints.

A Senate committee heard that more than 1000 Australians have asked for their claims to be reviewed since the Integrated Assessment Tool was rolled out in November. Critics liken the automated tool to robodebt because assessors cannot opt to give clients a higher level of care than what the algorithm says they need, and the outcome cannot be changed once the algorithm has determined the entitlement.

However, Aged Care Minister Sam Rae does not agree that there is no ability for humans to intervene in the tool's outcomes. In sports, Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska has booked a spot in her first Grand Slam final at the French Open, where she will face Russian Mirra Andreeva. Chwalinska defeated Diana Shnaider in two sets, 7-6(4) 6-4, in a match lasting 2 hours and 10 minutes.

After the win, Chwalinska said, "Yeah, I just want to breathe a little, you know, enjoy it today, and then just recover as much as I can and, you know, just to be able to give my all.

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Hezbollah Ceasefire Israel Lebanon Iran UNIFIL Peacekeeper Australia New Zealand China Taiwan Aged Care Algorithm French Open Maja Chwalinska

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