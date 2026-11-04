High Court to Decide Pauline Hanson Appeal on Racial Discrimination Act Section 18C

The High Court of Australia will rule as early as Thursday afternoon on whether Pauline Hanson can appeal a Federal Court decision on section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act. The outcome will shape a broader debate over freedom of political communication and could strengthen Hanson's push for a referendum on hate speech laws.

The High Court of Australia will decide as early as Thursday afternoon whether Pauline Hanson can appeal against a Federal Court ruling on section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

The decision will be short, with one pivotal word: granted or refused. Either result will feed into a swirling, complex and increasingly nasty debate about freedom of expression in the country. A win would allow the One Nation leader to argue that section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, which bans speech that offends, insults, humiliates or intimidates on the basis of race, is invalid. Hanson says the provision interferes unacceptably with political communication.

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Hanson Referendum Goal and Racial Discrimination Act Context

But a knockback by the High Court would work for Hanson too, adding moral leverage to her larger political goal, one most Australians would be unaware of: to hold a referendum. The legal battle began after Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, when Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi shed no tears. Within hours, Faruqi posted on Twitter that she could not mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples.

Hanson replied that Faruqi's attitude appalled and disgusted her, saying Faruqi took every advantage of Australia since immigrating, took citizenship, bought multiple homes and a job in parliament, and told her to pack her bags and piss off back to Pakistan. Faruqi won a civil suit against Hanson under section 18C, which guards against hate speech.

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Hanson appealed and invoked the implied freedom of political communication, a legal concept that allows courts to intervene if a law is clearly over the top. The Full Federal Court ruled against her. But some experts think the decision contained flaws the High Court could pick apart.

Legal Experts Criticize Federal Court Reasoning on Implied Freedom

Anne Twomey, professor emerita of constitutional law at the University of Sydney, criticised the Federal Court's reasoning as odd and weird, noting it did not take into account the most recent judgments of the High Court on implied freedom. She said it was just a really odd judgment and their reasoning was rather weird. While judges are rightly focused on evidence and precedent, the political context of this case is impossible to ignore, Twomey suggests.

She says the court will be conscious that whatever it does will be a political football, which might discourage them from going on the field. They might say they do not want to play. The seven black-robed justices are already facing a stack of tricky political communication matters, described by one barrister as unusually spicy. Everyone from the far-right to the far-left is asking where the lines are drawn and who gets to draw them.

Mia Schlicht, executive director of the conservative Samuel Griffith Society, says this will be a litmus test for where the High Court stands on freedom of speech. Judges have spent decades in bitter disagreement about the implied freedom of political communication, first found by the High Court in the 1990s. The court has long held the freedom is real, if unwritten. For citizens to enjoy the democracy promised by the Constitution, they must be able to discuss politics.

But legal conservatives despise what they see as a dangerous invention used by activist judges to grab power from parliaments. The dispute has fuelled a war of words between some of the most powerful judges in the country, a fight over authority, influence and integrity. Polling suggests there is a grain of truth in concerns about free speech. Only 58 per cent of Australians feel they have the freedom to express political opinions, according to new research by McKinnon.

The number fell 10 percentage points in a year. Among young men, it plummeted from 72 per cent to just under 50 per cent. Hanson wants a referendum to avoid hate speech laws. The High Court does not see itself as a free speech saviour and likes to project a quiet, stable, apolitical image.

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Its courthouse, a Brutalist building on the edge of Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin, is open to the public, if not particularly welcoming of it. But the low-profile High Court will struggle to navigate away from political controversy with its current crop of implied freedom of political communication cases. One senior Australian legal figure expects Hanson will be granted leave to appeal, calling it an opportunity for the court that Chief Justice Stephen Gageler, who retires in 2028, will grab.

Chief Justice Stephen Gageler Background and Judicial Influence

Gageler grew up in the NSW town of Sandy Hollow, the son of a sawmiller. He attended primary school in a one-teacher shack before later studying at Harvard. Other qualifications include a black belt in taekwondo. Once a minority voice on political communication cases, he has become influential over time.

Former public law barrister Louise Clegg says no High Court justice surpasses Chief Justice Stephen Gageler in supporting a robust implied freedom. Clegg, a legal conservative who broadly supports the implied freedom and is married to federal Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, predicts Hanson will win her hearing bid and then her appeal.

She says there is a mechanism for the court to protect political communication while being more deferential to parliament than the US Supreme Court might be, and senses this could be a legacy case for the Chief Justice. Legal professionals, granted anonymity to discuss current cases and serving judges, generally expect Hanson to be granted leave to appeal.

Political Context Including White Supremacist Groups and Tech Giants

Judges are both independent arbiters and actors within the political system, says UNSW constitutional law professor Gabrielle Appleby, so all judges are aware of the social and political context in which they are operating. That context now includes a white supremacist group jostling for a place in politics and a tech giant bucking against government restriction.

This case represents a collision of interests between Pauline Hanson and constitutional law experts, and the ruling will have significant implications for how political speech is regulated and protected under Australian law.