High-profile Cases Spotlight Ongoing Fight Against Motor Neurone Disease

News summary: The deaths of AFL legend Neale Daniher and the diagnosis of NRL's Jai Arrow have brought motor neurone disease (MND) back into public focus. MND, a fatal condition with a 2-3 year life expectancy, has seen its incidence triple since the 1980s. Recent research, including a Florey Institute study using stem cells from 100 patients, found a drug combination that greatly improves nerve cell survival. Meanwhile, the TGA provisionally approved Qalsody for a small genetic subset. Advocates call for a national MND registry to track the disease and improve care.

The recent high-profile deaths and diagnoses of motor neurone disease ( MND ), including former AFL champion Neale Daniher and NRL player Jai Arrow , have renewed public attention on this devastating illness.

MND is a group of disorders that progressively degenerate motor neurons, leading to loss of muscle control and vital functions such as walking, speaking, swallowing and breathing. According to Clare Sullivan, chief executive of MND Australia, each week after diagnosis patients usually lose another ability, like feeding themselves or showering independently. The disease remains incurable, with an average life expectancy of just two to three years post-diagnosis.

Despite its grim prognosis, researchers are making strides in understanding MND and exploring potential therapies. Historical work dates back to Jean-Martin Charcot in the 19th century, but treatment options have been limited. A breakthrough arrived in May when Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration provisionally approved Qalsody for a small subset of patients with ALS linked to a specific genetic mutation. This therapy, delivered via spinal infusion, targets only about two per cent of MND cases.

For the vast majority of patients with sporadic MND, research continues. A significant study from Melbourne's Florey Institute used stem cells from 100 people with sporadic MND, including Daniher, to test drug combinations. The findings, published in November, revealed that combining the standard drug riluzole with an anti-inflammatory and a dementia medication increased nerve cell survival by 6.5 times compared to riluzole alone.

Associate Professor Chris Bye highlighted that the model replicates key disease processes and could accelerate new therapeutic development. Meanwhile, MND Australia and other groups are advocating for a national patient registry to improve data tracking, as a recent Macquarie University report showed MND cases have tripled since the 1980s. Such data is deemed essential for effective research and resource allocation. The urgency is heightened by the disease's cruel progression.

Patients and families face rapid decline, making timely interventions and support critical. While Qalsody's approval offers hope for genetically defined cases, the Florey Institute's combination approach promises broader applicability pending clinical trials. The push for a national registry aims to capture accurate prevalence and patterns, a missing foundation for public health planning.

Public figures like Daniher have played a crucial role in raising awareness and funding, but translating research advances into accessible treatments remains the paramount challenge for the MND community





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Motor Neurone Disease MND Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ALS Neale Daniher Jai Arrow Florey Institute Stem Cell Research Qalsody TGA Riluzole Therapeutic Development Disease Registry Sporadic MND Genetic MND

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