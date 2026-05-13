High-ranking officer accuses colleague of working on union's behalf at CFMEU inquiry

A high-ranking Workplace Health and Safety Queensland officer, Paul Smith, made explosive claims at the CFMEU inquiry that a senior colleague, Helen Burgess, worked on the union's behalf, possibly for financial gain. Smith alleged that Burgess consistently disregarded his inspectors' findings and decisions in favor of the CFMEU's ideology or financial benefits.

A high-ranking Workplace Health and Safety Queensland officer accused a senior colleague of working on the union's behalf , possibly for financial gain , during the CFMEU inquiry.

Paul Smith, the regional director, claimed that Helen Burgess, the then-WHSQ director of construction compliance and field services, consistently disregarded his inspectors' findings and decisions in favor of the CFMEU's ideology or financial benefits. Smith also mentioned that Burgess would send inspectors from Brisbane to apply pressure when his office disagreed with the union's demands





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Workplace Health And Safety Queensland CFMEU Inquiry Helen Burgess Paul Smith Union's Behalf Financial Gain Ideology Inspectors' Findings Decisions Pressure Cairns Performing Arts Centre Asbestos Cairns Performing Arts Centre John Dalamaras WHSQ Operations Manager Inspector Union's Demands Roland Cummins Inappropriate Behaviour Flying Squad Change In Government Staff Enjoying The Job External Sources

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