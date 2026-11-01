High Risk Sex offender Adrian Pindan released under strict conditions

Adrian Pindan is released from Western Australian prison after 18 years of detention. Strict supervision and NDIS funding mitigate his high-risk status.

Adrian Pindan, a high-risk sexual offender in Western Australia, is scheduled for release on December 2nd under stringent supervision conditions. This decision follows a review by the Supreme Court of Western Australia, which determined that the risks he poses to the community can be mitigated through strict monitoring and support structures.

Background of the Offences in Kimberley

Pindan has been in custody since 2007, having served an initial ten-year sentence for raping a five-year-old girl in 1997. Between 1988 and 2007, he committed five sexual offenses across the towns of Fitzroy Crossing, Derby, and Broome. His crimes included the rape of three women and the five-year-old child, with the court describing the pattern of behavior as indiscriminate.

Also read Despair and decline: the risks for Europe behind the riots

In 1988, Pindan also broke into an elderly woman's home in Broome while she was in bed with her husband, attempting to assault her. These offenses span an eighteen-year period, during which his actions were deemed serious enough to warrant continued public protection. The Supreme Court Justice Bruno Fiannaca acknowledged the severity of these historical crimes when reviewing the case.

Legal Review and Conditions for Release

Justice Fiannaca, who handed down his judgment on October 23rd, agreed to Pindan's release despite categorizing him as a high-risk serious offender. The court noted that Pindan has been subject to an indefinite detention order since 2012, which had been reviewed and extended six times between 2014 and 2021. The judge concluded that the circumstances had changed sufficiently to allow for conditional release.

Advertisement

Release conditions include a seven-year supervision order, electronic monitoring, and a strict curfew. Pindan is prohibited from consuming alcohol and must avoid contact with female community members. Additionally, a suppression order has been granted to prevent the publication of his future accommodation location, aiming to protect him from potential community retaliation.

Risk Management and Institutional Behavior

The court accepted that significant National Disability Insurance Scheme funding and 24-hour supervision would mitigate the risk Pindan poses. Justice Fiannaca stated he was satisfied that behavioral changes and new risk management measures justified the decision. Pindan, who is now 59 years old, has a cognitive impairment that prevents him from participating in rehabilitation programs or addressing the causes of his offending.

Despite his cognitive limitations, reports indicated predatory behavior towards female staff while in prison. However, the court found this behavior had reduced in recent years. Pindan was transferred from the West Kimberley Regional Prison to Perth's Acacia Prison in August 2023 after being assaulted by a fellow inmate. The assault was allegedly linked to comments Pindan made about raping someone, highlighting the complex nature of his management within the correctional system.