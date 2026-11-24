Mario Stocki, a former IT contractor at Williamstown High School, has been charged with grooming and supplying drugs to former students. He is scheduled to appear in court in December after being stood down in May 2024.

Former information technology contractor Mario Stocki is scheduled to appear in court in December following multiple serious charges involving former students at Williamstown High School in Melbourne.

The Victorian Department of Education confirmed these developments in an email sent to parents on Monday evening. Stocki faces allegations of grooming, trafficking, and supplying a drug of dependence to a child. Principal Gino Catalano wrote directly to the school community to disclose the serious nature of the accusations. The letter, which was seen by The Age, confirmed that the charges relate specifically to former students who attended the school.

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IT Contractor Worked at School for Over a Decade

Catalano stated that he could not comment further because the matter is now before the court. According to the school's communication, Stocki worked as an IT contractor at Williamstown High School for over a decade. His employment spanned from 2012 until mid-May 2024. During this period, he worked at both the Pasco and Bayview campuses of the institution.

His role involved providing technical support and assistance to both students and staff members. Stocki was stood down from his duties in mid-May 2024 while the police investigation was actively being carried out. The principal indicated that there is currently no evidence suggesting the alleged offending relates to any other students currently at the school.

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However, given the severe nature of the charges, he felt it was necessary to inform parents directly. Catalano emphasized that Stocki is now barred from working in any Victorian school. He also noted that Stocki cannot work in any other workplace that requires a working with children clearance. This restriction is a standard procedure in cases involving serious offenses against minors in educational settings.

The email did not specify the exact year the alleged offenses took place. It also omitted the specific date when Stocki was formally charged with these offenses. The details regarding the timeline of the alleged crimes remain unclear at this stage. The school has maintained a stance of transparency while respecting legal proceedings.

Police and Department Seek Comment on Case

Victoria Police and the Victorian Department of Education were contacted for additional comment regarding the case. As of the time of the announcement, no further statements were provided by these authorities. The community has been urged to refer to official school communications for any future updates. Stocki's case highlights the stringent background checks and safeguarding measures in place within Victorian education.

The swift stand-down and subsequent charges demonstrate the proactive approach to student safety. The court appearance in December will be a critical next step in the legal process. Parents and guardians have been advised to review the school's statement carefully. The principal's letter served as the primary source of information for the community.

It provided reassurance that no current students are believed to be involved in the alleged incidents. The incident has drawn attention to the responsibilities of contractors working in educational environments. IT staff often have significant access to student data and physical spaces. This access necessitates rigorous vetting and ongoing monitoring for potential risks.

Case Enters Judicial System with Potential Policy Impact

The case is now part of the judicial system. Stocki will face the consequences of these serious charges in the upcoming court sessions. The outcome of this case may have broader implications for policy and procedure within the department. The community response has been one of concern and vigilance.

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The school administration has prioritized open communication with families. This approach aims to maintain trust and ensure everyone is aware of the situation. Further details may emerge as the legal process unfolds. Authorities have not released additional information at this time.

The focus remains on the safety and well-being of the student body. The role of the IT contractor is vital for school operations.

Community Values Prompt Parent Notification and Support

However, it also requires high levels of integrity and accountability. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of these values. Parents have expressed relief at the prompt notification from the school. The direct communication from the principal was appreciated by many families.

It allowed them to address any questions their children might have. The legal proceedings will determine the final outcome of these allegations. Stocki is expected to enter a plea during his December court appearance. The duration of the case could extend beyond the initial hearing.

The school continues to operate normally while supporting affected individuals. Counseling and support services are available for anyone impacted by the news. The administration remains committed to providing a safe learning environment. This situation underscores the need for continuous oversight in educational institutions.

Regular audits and clear reporting mechanisms are essential. The case will likely reinforce existing protocols for staff and contractors. The community is closely watching the developments in this high-profile case. Transparency from the school has been a key factor in managing the situation. Future updates will depend on judicial decisions and police investigations.