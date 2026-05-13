Highlights from Around the World: News from 10 Countries

A summary of noteworthy events, ranging from political events to humanitarian crises, from around the world.

Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives for his state visit to China 's capital, his first in 10 years. The Iran war, trade, artificial intelligence, and Taiwan are expected to dominate the US president's talks with Chinese leaders.

Wellwishers wearing stylish fascinators await the arrival of the Princess of Wales at the start of her visit to Italy to promote the work of the Royal Foundation's Centre for Early Childhood. Actors Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder with director Jane Schoenbrun at a photocall for their film, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, at the city's 79th film festival. Children watch young sea trout being released through a pipe as part of a conservation project.

This year, 10,000 fish will be released in a key waterway in the city and 150,000 more around the capital region. A man tries to remove mud and water from his home after heavy flooding, which also damaged roads, bridges, and a dam in west Sumatra. A labourer at work at a factory that refines salt shipped by boat from coastal regions before being distributed around the country for use in the food industry. South Tangerang, Indonesia South Tangerang.

Students take part in hajj education at a training facility that has replicas of key pilgrimage sites. Indonesia is expected to send 221,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year despite conflict in the Middle East. A firefighter pumps foam over flames in the aftermath of heavy Russian attacks across the region, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Sidon, Lebanon A mourner grieves over the coffin of Hussein Jaber, a civil defence worker killed by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday.

Emergency workers are watched by a crowd as they inspect a car hit by an Israeli drone on a highway. Palestinians, including some who had medical care in Egypt, are greeted by relatives on their return via the Rafah border crossing after Israel permitted limited passage





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Donald Trump China Iran War Trade Artificial Intelligence Taiwan Princess Of Wales Italy Royalfoundation Young Sea Trout Conservation Flooding Labourer Factories Hospitals Border Crossing Israel Russia Israelite Palestinians

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