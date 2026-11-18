The National Security Agency's classified internal network NSANet went down Tuesday, prompting staggered arrivals at Fort Meade headquarters. Officials say there is no evidence of a cyberattack and intelligence sharing remains unaffected.

The National Security Agency's classified internal communications network went down Tuesday, disrupting work at the US signals intelligence agency. The network, known as NSA Net, allows NSA employees to communicate classified information internally, including top-secret intelligence.

NSA denies cyberattack links to network outage

At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, according to six people familiar with the matter. NSA spokesperson Lauren Bis said Tuesday on Newsmax: We see no evidence that this was a cyberattack. There is no crisis, or anything like that, for Americans to be worried about. The agency told staff at its Fort Meade, Maryland, headquarters to arrive in staggered shifts while it assessed the problem.

Also read Robert Dart Grooming Case Highlights Call for National Teacher Register

The New York Times reported that a recorded message on an employee information line described a code yellow, the second-highest level in a three-tier alert system, for the day shift. Non-emergency staff were told not to come in before noon, while emergency personnel were to report as scheduled. Both CNN and the Times, citing people familiar with the matter, said there was no sign so far that the outage was caused by a cyberattack or other malicious activity.

Advertisement

A current and a former US official said an outage at NSANet would not impact the agency's ability to communicate urgent intelligence. Both sources described multiple redundancies and backup networks that the government could use to communicate securely with the president, who is currently in the Philippines before heading to China for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Software update blamed for NSANet downtime

The Wall Street Journal also reported the outage, citing one person familiar with the situation who said it stemmed from a software update to patch the system and that it would only be down temporarily. The NSA did not respond to a request for comment. The Times, citing one person, reported that the network had been unstable for weeks and had been a cause of frustration among staff.

A former senior NSA cybersecurity official, who has no knowledge of the incident beyond public reports, speculated that several software patches may have been applied at once and something had gone wrong. Tuesday's outage was not the first time the NSA's internal computer networks have suffered significant disruption. In 2000, a tech failure at the agency downed computers for nearly three days and interrupted the processing of intelligence at Fort Meade, an agency spokesperson said at the time.

The US shares intelligence with a group of countries in what is known as the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Canada. That intelligence sharing system has not been impacted as a result of the NSANet outage, according to a source from one of the countries and a former US intelligence official.

NSA outage follows wider tech industry glitches

The outage at America's most powerful intelligence agency comes on the heels of multiple major tech glitches affecting airlines and other corporations around the country. All flights nationwide were grounded for hours on Friday after a massive systems failure, leading to thousands of flights being delayed or canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

Advertisement

Officials said the ground stop was not the result of malicious activity by a foreign actor, and the transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, said they were investigating whether contractor error or a faulty router was responsible. None of those disruptions have been tied to a cyberattack, though the causes of some have not been fully explained.

Meanwhile, a massive outage last week affecting Microsoft products left people around the world unable to access Outlook email and Teams meetings. In recent weeks banks and other services have experienced outages; on Monday thousands of Chase Bank customers reported they had trouble using their online accounts. Trump has not commented directly on the NSA outage. Asked in Manila on Tuesday about the constant outages, he played them down, saying such problems were inevitable: Things like that happen.

Lawmakers seek transparency on nationwide outages

He said he had spoken with banks and that the situation would be very much under control, and that Americans travelling before Thanksgiving were safe. Lawmakers have called for the Trump administration to send officials to brief Congress on Capitol Hill about the recent nationwide technical and infrastructure outages, telling reporters that the public deserves more transparency around the widespread disruptions.

Such failures are stark examples of how tech failures can roil markets and potentially threaten national security, even when they are not caused by malicious activity.