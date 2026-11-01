Rinky Hijikata Beats Novak Djokovic at Paris Masters, Reaches Career-High No.59 Ahead of United Cup

Rinky Hijikata defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Paris Masters, becoming the fourth Australian to beat the 24-time grand slam champion and reaching a career-best ranking of world No.59 before the United Cup in Sydney.

Rinky Hijikata defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris last week. The 25-year-old Australia n became just the fourth Australia n to beat the 24-time grand slam champion.

Hijikata Recalls Historic Win Against Djokovic

The victory pushed Hijikata to his career-best singles ranking of world No.59. Hijikata said the win is one he will remember forever. I didn't realise I was going to win until the last ball went in, he said. I have watched him play for so long.

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I have seen him come away from so many matches where he is match point down or in impossible situations. So there is always a chance to claw his way back and that is always in the back of your mind. The win makes Hijikata the top-ranked Australian man set to compete at the United Cup in Sydney in January. The tournament lineup was revealed on Thursday morning.

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Hijikata will be joined by USA's Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, Great Britain's Emma Raducanu and Canada's Victoria Mboko. Australia's No.1 ranked woman, Talia Gibson, will also compete. The team aims to surpass their previous best result of reaching the semi-finals in 2024 and 2025. It was Djokovic and his Serbian teammates who Australia had to get past in 2024 to make the semi-finals.

Back then, Alex de Minaur defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 to claim his first victory over the then world No.1. Though Djokovic is not entering the United Cup next year, Hijikata will face plenty of other top players. Australia are grouped with Great Britain, Greece, France, Belgium, Czechia and Argentina in Sydney. The USA, Poland, Italy, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan compete in Perth.

I love being able to compete against the best players in the world, and sometimes you get absolutely chopped and it is what it is, Hijikata said. But that is why you pick up a tennis racket in the first place, to be able to play in these big matches and the biggest courts in the world.

So to be able to play guys that are ranked in the top 10, ranked in the top five, they are always the guys that you want to come up against. Hopefully later in the week rather than earlier, but they are always the matches you look forward to and they are the ones that you remember. Gibson, 22, is entering the Cup with the hopes of extending her run as the top ranked Australian woman as world No.65.

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It is definitely something I did not expect to achieve so early on, and I hope that I can carry that further in the future and be able to have that title for many more moments in my career, Gibson said. The United Cup starts on January 1. Alex Bolt, Marc Polmans, Daria Saville and Ellen Perez round out the Australian team.

Hijikata's win over Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris last week has set the stage for his performance at the upcoming tournament.