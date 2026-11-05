Hijikata Upsets Djokovic in Paris, Ends ATP Finals Hopes

Rinky Hijikata defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Paris Masters, ending Djokovic's ATP Finals qualifying chances. Alex de Minaur also lost, dashing his Turin hopes.

Rinky Hijikata has pulled off a stunning upset over 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, defeating him 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters.

The win ended Djokovic's hopes of qualifying for the end-of-year ATP Finals and marked the biggest victory of Hijikata's career. The 28-year-old Australian, ranked 83rd, revealed he almost withdrew before the match due to a neck issue. I just cooked my neck a bit yesterday and, to be honest, it wasn't feeling great last night or this morning, Hijikata said.

Also read Novak Djokovic misses ATP Finals after shock loss to Rinky Hijikata

Hijikata Adrenaline Defeats Djokovic

But I guess a bit of adrenaline kicked in and I was going to do whatever I could, so I'm glad about my performance. Hijikata played the match of his life, cracking 37 winners, including 29 forehand bullets, to complete the comeback. He became the lowest-ranked player this year to beat Djokovic, who had won seven Paris titles. I wasn't even close to his level in that set.

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I couldn't touch his serve either, he was acing me for fun, Hijikata said. I knew I just had to really hang tough, and take it to him and play aggressive, impose myself, and I guess in the end I was glad I could maintain my level for as long as I did and trust myself in the big moments. Djokovic, 39, reached the Australian Open final in January and won his 102nd tour-level title in Beijing last month.

But he could not extend his 2026 season. Disappointment, obviously, losing a match that I felt like I was dominating for a set and a few games, Djokovic said.

Then he was switched on. I wasn't serving as well in the second set. He was just playing out of his mind, honestly. He was not missing, keeping the ball low.

Djokovic Lacks Control After Dominating

It was a terrific performance. Nobody loves losing. It's just another match, but I should've won this match. I played well in the first set and then completely lost control.

The victory was Hijikata's fourth top-20 scalp of 2026, having never previously claimed one, and thrust him to within one win of a fresh career-high ranking inside the world's top 60. He joined Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt as only the fourth Australian to conquer Djokovic.

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De Minaur Loses To Etcheverry Upset

Hijikata next faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the Argentine who crushed De Minaur's hopes of making Turin for a third straight year with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 victory over Australia's world No 9. Meanwhile, Australia's number one ranked player Alex de Minaur had his hopes of making the ATP Finals for a third consecutive year dashed with an upset loss to world number 31 Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

De Minaur was nowhere near his best as Etcheverry earned his first ever victory over a top-10 player at Paris's Plenitude Arena. Etcheverry out-served the Aussie and proved more patient in long rallies. At 2-3 down in the second set, de Minaur served a crucial double fault to give Etcheverry the key break that he never looked like surrendering.

The dispiriting reverse left de Minaur stranded in ninth place in the live Race to Turin standings, one spot behind young Spanish sensation Rafael Jodar, with no chance of picking up any more points as Paris is the last qualifying event. His only hope now of getting into the Turin field is if one of the current top-eight pull out.

Flavio Cobolli, who's already qualified, isn't competing in Paris because of his leg injury but he's expected to be fit for the Italian event. Djokovic's defeat also scuttled his chances of qualifying for the season-ending championship, an event he's also won seven times.