Hisense Laser Projector Review: Bright Enough for Daylight Viewing

A firsthand review of the Hisense C2 Ultra laser projector, highlighting its exceptional brightness, smooth motion, and premium audio from Devialet. Also covers budget alternatives like the C3 and compact options for portability.

To sum it up in one word... bright. I have had this thing in my living room for two weeks now and honestly it is still the first thing I notice when I walk in.

Every year at CES Las Vegas, the biggest consumer electronics show on the planet, there is always one thing I focus on, and this year it was not a TV or a phone or the latest foldable. So now that I have tried it in a non-brand-controlled environment, where does it shine and where does it fall short?

The biggest reason people avoid projectors is daylight; you pull the blinds, kill the lights and still end up squinting at something washed out. And most projectors sit around 2,000 to 3,000 lumens, so this one is literally double that, and in our living room with afternoon sun coming through you can absolutely tell. And fast motion, think sport, action scenes, quick pans! It is completely smooth with no blur or smearing.

Plug it in, it straightens the image automatically, and lens shift physically moves the lens inside the unit so even if you cannot get it dead centre it still lines up perfectly. The audio was developed in partnership with Devialet, a high-end French brand that sits firmly in Bang and Olufsen territory, and it fills the room properly, not in a good for a projector kind of way, just genuinely good.

It is also remarkably quiet for something pushing out this much light, which comes down to a liquid cooling system rather than the usual fans. That also keeps the brightness consistent across a long session rather than fading as it heats up, which is a nice bonus. And it looks the part too. Dark, bold, that big exposed lens sitting front and centre.

It looks like what you would get if a proper hi-fi brand designed a projector from scratch. It is heavy, so this is not something you will be moving around. It is also a long throw projector, meaning it needs to sit a fair distance back from the wall.

Hisense also caters to more budget-conscious buyers, with the C3 laser projector starting from around $2,999 and offering features like 4K picture quality, access to popular streaming apps and the ability to project an image up to 300 inches, so you can get the big screen on a budget. Just announced the next generation of this at CES this year, which means the 2nd gen has come down nicely in price.

Picture quality is not in the same league as the Hisense but for something you can genuinely pick up and move anywhere in the house it is hard to beat. Compact, 4K, laser-powered, and it comes with a rotating handle so you can tilt it to project onto basically any surface including the ceiling.

Has been quietly winning over home cinema fans for a few years and this is a good example of why. 4K, Harman Kardon audio built in, Android TV, and genuinely smart auto-alignment that takes the setup headache away completely. The Aussie dog dental bundle that sold 20,000 units and keeps selling out after pet parents saw fresher breath fast. This fantastic self-cleaning vacuum does the hard work for you. Buy Now. Buy Now





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Hisense Projector Laser Projector Home Cinema Review Brightness

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