Historic Waterview Wharf Workshops in Balmain are listed for $50 million. Other deals include a $12.27 million Guzman y Gomez outlet and a $22.2 million industrial site.

A series of historic waterfront shipyard buildings in Balmain has hit the market for the first time in five decades with a price tag around $50 million.

Balmain Shipyard Buildings Listed

The nine colourful buildings constructed in 1905 are part of the estate of the late David Ashton who lived on site for many years and was meticulous in their upkeep, including painting them in bright colours to make a statement on the waterfront. David Ashton's estate is selling the historic Waterview Wharf Workshops. The Waterview Wharf Workshops, largely occupied by creative types as offices, are currently 75 per cent leased to an array of film producers and designers.

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The Adelaide Steamship Company purchased the properties after their construction and established a ship repair yard for its coastal fleet. During World War II, they were also used as an air-raid shelter. Ashton bought the 4276 sq m holding at 37 Nicholson Street 50 years ago. They are being offered in one line with the marina as part of the package.

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There is an approved strata subdivision plan that allows for 28 commercial strata lots. The owner and operator of GM Cabs, George Mikhael, has paid $12.27 million for a Guzman y Gomez drive-through outlet in Thornleigh, in Sydney's north west. According to records, the site at 182 Pennant Hills Road, was the highest price ever paid for a GyG freehold and the second-largest fast-food property transaction recorded nationally.

Agents from Stonebridge said the individual sale puts the ASX-listed GyG alongside Australia's highest-value fast-food investments, reflecting the strength of investor demand for the brand as its national footprint continues to grow. They said the campaign drew 166 enquiries and six formal offers with the eventual purchaser exchanging in just two weeks of the sale listing. It follows other GyG transactions by Stonebridge, including properties for $10 million at Lavington and $5.9 million at Clyde North.

The agency has now transacted more than $120 million across 22 fast-food properties in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, GyG has opened a 107 sq m store under a 10-year lease at the new Caringbah Pavilion, a $300 million mixed-use precinct developed by private equity group Conquest. Global investment manager Realterm has boosted its foothold in Sydney by buying a new industrial site at Port Botany in a deal worth $22.2 million.

The property at 59 Beauchamp Road in Banksmeadow adds to the group's recent $64 million purchase of a 4.2 hectare property at Chipping Norton. Realterm is a private equity group focused on investments in real assets for the transportation industry. The firm has more than $US14 billion ($A20.8 billion) in assets under management across the world. The 8638 sq m freehold site was sold by Ponds Project Pty Ltd. Colliers' Michael Crombie and Trent Gallagher negotiated the deal.

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Domestic Tourists Visit Regional Areas

Domestic tourists are favouring regional visits as the cost of international travel increases and concerns grow about unrest in some international hotspots. Hotelier Quest has opened a second site in Goulburn. Quest is the country's largest apartment hotel operator run by the Ascott group and has opened a new 42-room site on Sydney Road at the northern gateway to Goulburn. It has another hotel at 27 Clinton Street.

Goulburn, home to the NSW Police Academy, is known for its Big Merino, reflecting its reputation as the fine wool capital of the world. It hosts the Goulburn Lilac City Festival, Goulburn Blues Festival and Steampunk Victoriana Fair. Further down the highway, the Hilton hotel chain has earmarked Canberra as its new location with a 184-room hotel expected to open in early 2027.

Located at 15-17 Franklin Street in Manuka, it will introduce the brand's flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts to the national capital operating under a franchise agreement with ICC Development Group.