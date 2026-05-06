Historic Brisbane Meat Empire Collapses After 80 Years, Marking Second Major Queensland Food Business Failure

Jack Purcell Meats, a third-generation family business with roots dating back to 1943, has collapsed after nearly 80 years in operation. The company, once a dominant force in Brisbane’s meat industry with 23 stores, has fallen into liquidation, following the recent closure of seafood giant A. Raptis & Sons. The liquidation was triggered by an unpaid debt, and the exact number of affected employees remains unknown. The business, known for its high-quality meat products, had remained family-owned throughout its history, with three generations of the Purcell family at the helm. The closure marks the end of an era for one of Brisbane’s most iconic independent butcher operations.

A third-generation meat empire with a legacy spanning over 80 years has collapsed, marking the second significant Queensland family food business to fail in recent weeks.

Jack Purcell Meats, founded in 1943 by Jack Purcell in Northgate, once operated nearly 25 stores across Brisbane, becoming a household name in the city's meat industry. During its peak in the mid-20th century, the company expanded rapidly, opening 23 butcher shops and even a Four Square grocery store in Northgate. Over time, the business scaled back, focusing on its large Virginia meat showroom and wholesale operations.

The liquidation of Snag Pty Ltd ATF the Snag Investment Trust, trading as Jack Purcell Meats, was confirmed on April 30, with liquidator Alan Walker from Asset Restructuring Group appointed to oversee the process. The collapse was triggered by a Supreme Court petition filed by AGL Sales over an alleged unpaid debt. The exact number of employees affected remains unclear, but the closure signals the end of an era for one of Brisbane’s most enduring independent butcher businesses.

The company’s history is deeply rooted in family tradition, with Jack Purcell himself delivering meat by horse and cart after serving in the Australian Defence Forces during World War II. His son, Paul Purcell, took over in 1980, expanding the business with the opening of the Pritchard Rd showroom in the 1990s before passing control to Adam Purcell in 2015.

Known as Brisbane’s meat specialists, the company offered a wide range of products, including beef, lamb, pork, poultry, game meats, ham, and deli items. The closure follows the recent collapse of seafood giant A. Raptis & Sons, another long-standing Queensland business that shuttered just weeks before Easter, putting hundreds of jobs at risk. The dual failures highlight the challenges facing traditional family-owned food businesses in today’s economic climate





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