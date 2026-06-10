Historic Low: Only One in Ten Europeans Now See US as Ally, Survey Finds

A major survey across 15 European countries reveals a dramatic collapse in trust toward the US security guarantee, with record numbers viewing America not as an ally but as a necessary partner, rival, or adversary. The findings show majorities in every nation doubt the US would defend them if attacked and highlight a growing European consensus on reducing dependence on Washington, increasing defence spending, and building intra-European solidarity.

A new survey reveals a historic decline in European confidence in the US security guarantee, with only one in ten people across 15 nations now viewing America as an ally.

The poll, conducted in May across Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, shows that majorities in every country doubt the US would come to their aid if attacked. This represents a significant drop from 16% six months ago and 22% in late 2024. The predominant view is that the US is now a "necessary partner," while 13% see it as a rival and 12% as a direct adversary.

The findings point to a profound shift in transatlantic relations, driven by US policy moves including Middle East aggression, threats against Greenland, plans to withdraw troops from European bases, and skepticism towards NATO. The report from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) notes that these actions have prompted a pragmatic turn across Europe, with growing support for reducing dependence on Washington and increasing self-reliance in defence.

Jana Kobzová, an ECFR senior policy fellow, stated that Europeans are increasingly open to higher defence spending and show striking confidence that neighbouring countries would aid them in a crisis. Her co-author Paweł Zerka added that clear public demand for greater self-reliance and hedging against US defence guarantees has created a window for Europe's leaders to act faster on security.

The survey indicates that Europeans are now on average 4% more likely to support higher national defence spending than last year, though Italy remains an exception with a clear majority still opposed. Support for collective EU borrowing to finance defence spending averaged 47%, with strongest backing in Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain.

In almost every polled country, a majority said their nation should reduce strategic dependence on US military hardware, with the highest support for a "buy European" approach in Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, France, Switzerland, the UK and Spain. However, there is markedly less appetite for cutting domestic public spending to fund defence, with strongest opposition in Italy, Austria, Germany, Spain and Denmark.

Meanwhile, only 29% back replacing NATO with an EU-only defence body, and the dominant view in most countries except Bulgaria is that US-European relations will improve once Trump leaves office-a perspective held by 60% or more in France, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden. On energy, 44% of Europeans oppose resuming oil and gas imports from Russia despite rising costs.

Ukraine's EU accession ambitions divide opinion, with respondents in Hungary, Bulgaria, Austria, Germany and even Estonia more likely to oppose admitting Ukraine "in the current context" than to favour it





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