Historic Shareholder Revolt Hits ARN Over Executive Pay and Talent Lawsuits

ARN faces a record-breaking shareholder rebellion against executive remuneration amid $170 million legal battles with former stars Sandilands and Jackie O.

The Australian Radio Network, commonly known as ARN , has recently encountered an unprecedented wave of shareholder dissatisfaction, culminating in a historic rejection of the company's executive remuneration report.

During the annual general meeting held this morning, an overwhelming majority of shareholders—exceeding 90 percent—voted against the proposed pay packets for the network's top executives. This staggering level of dissent marks the most significant remuneration strike in the history of Australian corporate governance, eclipsing previous record-breaking rejections.

To put this in perspective, the vote against ARN was more severe than the 83 percent rejection faced by Qantas during its period of peak unpopularity in 2023, and the 88 percent vote against NAB following the banking royal commission in 2018. At the center of this controversy is the $1.1 million compensation package awarded to the relatively new chief executive, Michael Stephenson, which investors viewed as excessive given the network's current volatility and plummeting share prices.

The corporate turmoil is further exacerbated by a series of high-stakes legal battles that have cast a shadow over the network's operations. ARN is currently locked in a combined $170 million courtroom struggle with two of its most prominent former personalities, Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson. The conflict stems from a highly publicized on-air dispute that ultimately led to the collapse of their top-rated program in early March.

Both presenters are now seeking the full payout of their respective contracts, which were valued at $100 million over ten years and signed at the end of 2023. The sheer scale of these claims has alarmed investors, prompting calls for leadership changes. Despite this, ARN chair Hamish McLennan was re-elected to his position with an 80 percent majority, even though some shareholders had previously demanded his resignation over the network's handling of the fallout between the two stars.

McLennan has remained steadfast, asserting that the company is committed to defending these claims and actively pursuing cross-claims against the former hosts. Beyond the legal drama, the financial health of the network has taken a noticeable hit, with a significant decline in advertising revenue. CEO Michael Stephenson revealed that the network experienced a $26 million dip in advertising spend over the past year. Crucially, he noted that approximately $22 million of that loss was directly attributable to brand safety concerns.

In the advertising industry, brand safety refers to the practice of ensuring that ads do not appear alongside content that could be perceived as harmful, controversial, or damaging to the advertiser's image. In this case, the public spat and subsequent legal warfare involving Sandilands and Henderson made the network an unattractive environment for many corporate sponsors.

While Stephenson expressed optimism that a significant portion of this lost revenue would return as the situation stabilizes, the current deficit underscores the precarious nature of relying on high-profile talent whose personal conflicts can jeopardize the entire corporate balance sheet. Looking ahead, ARN finds itself in a precarious regulatory position due to the two-strikes rule. Having already suffered the first strike, the network must now produce an amended remuneration report that directly addresses the concerns raised by its investors.

Should another 25 percent or more of shareholders vote against the next report, it would trigger a second strike, which would then force a binding vote on whether to spill the entire ARN board. This mechanism ensures that executive pay remains aligned with shareholder interests, and in the case of ARN, the message from the market is clear: the current financial rewards for leadership are unacceptable while the company is embroiled in expensive litigation and losing core advertising revenue.

The coming year will be critical for the network as it attempts to rebuild its reputation and navigate the complexities of its courtroom battles





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