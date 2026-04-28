Historic Woodend Estate St Ambrose, Former Home of Paul Bangay, Hits the Market

The iconic St Ambrose estate in Woodend, once owned by celebrated landscaper Paul Bangay, is now available for purchase. This 2.69-acre property, dating back to 1888, features meticulously designed gardens, a repurposed schoolhouse, and modern amenities, offering a unique blend of heritage and contemporary living.

The historic Woodend estate, St Ambrose , once the residence of renowned landscaper Paul Bangay , is now on the market, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural and horticultural history.

Dating back to the late 19th century, this 2.69-acre property in the Macedon Ranges north-west of Melbourne seamlessly blends heritage charm with modern elegance. Originally built around 1888, the estate was once a schoolhouse, and its past is still evident in the repurposed school building that now serves as part of the living space. The gardens, meticulously designed and recently updated by Bangay himself, are the crown jewel of the property.

A grand, tree-lined entrance leads to a forecourt with a central water feature, setting the stage for a landscape that includes a circular garden, a contemplation garden, an apple garden, two secret gardens, and a sunken firepit. The symmetrical layout, framed by hedges and rows of trees, creates a sense of harmony and tranquility. Inside, the home is a masterclass in thoughtful design, with interiors arranged across a series of connected pavilions.

High ceilings, expansive glass windows, and openings to the gardens ensure a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The kitchen, described as the heart of the home, is beautifully appointed for both daily living and entertaining, while formal and informal living zones cater to every stage of life. A separate self-contained guest residence provides additional space, and the outdoor amenities include a recently rebuilt 20-meter wet-edge pool, positioned within the formal grounds alongside a reflection pond.

The property also features two spacious garages with raked Western Red Cedar cathedral ceilings and polished concrete floors, offering accommodation for over five vehicles. Located within walking distance of Woodend’s town center and just an hour’s drive from Melbourne, St Ambrose sits in a highly sought-after pocket of the Macedon Ranges, known for its lifestyle appeal and natural beauty.

This is not just a home; it is a legacy property that promises to captivate its next owner with its timeless elegance and serene surroundings





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Paul Bangay St Ambrose Woodend Macedon Ranges Historic Estate

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