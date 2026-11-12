Exploring unique reader submissions on the Manhattan Project's secrecy, DJ catalogue distribution, Black Friday regulations, and Australian social history.

Historical trivia and contemporary consumer observations have surfaced through recent reader contributions, highlighting unusual connections between past secrecy operations and modern retail ethics. A collection of insights from residents across Arizona, New Mexico, Australia, and various other locations reveals how organizational structures and consumer behaviors have evolved over decades.

Manhattan Project Secrecy and Mail Distribution

Tim Ingall of Scottsdale, Arizona, clarifies that during the early mid 20th century, the US equivalent of the DJs catalogue (C8) was the Sears Roebuck catalogue which was mailed all over the US. In World War II, the ultra-secret atomic bomb Manhattan Project was located in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The thousands of people living there were not allowed to have individual addresses which would disclose the location, so Sears sent thousands of catalogues to one PO Box address for distribution to the Los Alamos inhabitants. If any German spy had noticed that thousands of Sears catalogues were being sent to one address in the mountains of New Mexico, the Manhattan Project could have been exposed.

Also read South Australia Parliamentary Inquiry Into Torrens To Darlington Project And Bikie Allegations

DJ Catalogue Era Hotel Amenities and Culture

While Clytie Williams of Randwick is doubling-down on the existence of the Diamond Room (C8) at the Australia Hotel, stating that there was indeed an Amethyst rooma Jade room, however the room I dined in as a special treat was known as the Diamond Room, other residents recall different features of the era. Duncan McRobert of Hawks Nest remembers that DJs maintained a small branch in the hotel, I presume to save the wealthy guests the walk. The list of amenities included: a smoking room with resident tobacconist, barber shop, beauty salon, and on the 9th floor The Nepalese Room meditation retreat. A popular bar was The Sportsman Bar (enter from Bohemian Rowe Street) favoured by theatrical types.

Higher Education Origins and Public Transport

Neville Snow of Burwood provides context for regional dialects, noting that he can now understand why articulate buses (C8) mostly hail from the North Shore, the obvious centre of higher education, especially in English usage. This observation links transportation terminology to academic influence, suggesting that specific linguistic traits are concentrated in areas with strong educational institutions.

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Black Friday Regulations and Consumer Protection

Donald Hawes of Peel highlights regulatory efforts, stating that the ACCC are targeting retailers who cheat customers in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The latter sales relate to Thanksgiving Day, which apparently is catching on with some online turkeys in Australia. He further expresses a personal view that he is thankful most of us have nothing to do with that gun-obsessed culture, separating consumer complaints from broader cultural debates.

Academic Recognition and Wetsuit Design

Ted Richards of Batemans Bay thinks Gregory Nell research merits formal recognition, suggesting that Ginger Nuttery (C8) could almost be a University level topic. Meanwhile, Vicki Barker, a newly minted Granny Grommet of Crowdy Head, wonders why the vast majority of wetsuits seem to be all black. She notes that Grannies prefer some colour, just take a look at our bodyboards and beach cover-ups, and asks for advice for getting them on and off. The publication suggests that if readers are stuck, we could always send Joy Cooksey over to assist with practical questions.