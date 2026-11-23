New disclosures reveal Princess Annes reaction to mushrooms in 1970 and a crickets split seam. Read about historical school punishments and consumer trends in Australia.

Historical anecdotes involving royalty and sports are resurfacing, offering a glimpse into past behaviors that were previously kept private. Wendy Bull of North Turramurra shared a memory from 1970 when the Queen and Princess Anne visited New Zealand. The account describes a moment at a function where Princess Anne loudly expressed her dislike for mushrooms served to her.

Princess Anne reportedly said not bloody mushrooms again. This outburst startled her mother. The Queen quickly signaled for silence by putting her fingers to her lips. The incident highlights the strict etiquette expected of royals even during informal public appearances.

Also read Culture as Behaviour and Leadership in Australian Cricket

Cricket Australia And Reverse Swing Market

Andrew Cohen of Glebe recently disclosed a controversial moment in his cricketing past. He admitted to bowling four tailenders of the Newington 15B XI in consecutive deliveries. The success was due to a split seam that provided a unique spin opportunity. Cohen clarified that he did not tamper with the ball but did not ask for it to be replaced either.

This confession has sparked interest in the mechanics of reverse swing in cricket. Jack Dikian of Mosman noted that his local hardware store has run out of abrasive materials. He questioned whether Cricket Australia has cornered the market for items used in reverse swing preparation. The connection between household items and cricket technique is now under scrutiny.

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School Punishments And Pain Tolerance

Andrew Mowat of Beecroft recalled his time at Brisbane Central School around 1961. The headmaster offered a selection of canes ranging from very thin to half an inch thick. Students had to choose their own instrument of punishment. Mowat noted that the institution was a teacher training school. The headmaster was a teacher himself. This context adds a layer of irony to the discipline methods used.

The physical pain of caning was often mitigated by specific techniques. Mowat described rubbing Brylcreemed hair to cushion the blow. Brian L. McDonald of Willoughby shared a similar memory using castor oil. He mentioned that redheads feel more pain according to research. McDonald received thirteen cuts and wished he had pleaded for a reduction in the number of strikes.

Consumer Trends And Wine Preferences

Adela Parkes of Boat Harbour commented on the current state of affairs. She mentioned Tom Decent as a positive figure in a difficult situation. Her comments suggest a broader dissatisfaction with recent events. The reference to Tom Decent serves as a contrast to the negative stories being shared by others.

Alan Phillips of Mosman shared an unexpected correlation between his new vehicle and his drinking habits. He lost enthusiasm for red wines two weeks after acquiring an electric vehicle. He speculated about early stages of Grange anxiety. This observation links environmental choices with personal consumption preferences. The trend suggests a shift in lifestyle priorities among consumers in Australia.