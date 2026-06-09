Hobart's free e-bike library to continue after successful first year

The free e-bike library in Hobart has been a huge success, with over 144 borrowers using the service in the past year. The library allows people to loan an e-bike for two weeks, and has resulted in an increase of sales of the bikes. The City of Hobart says that encouraging people to ride instead of drive has individual and community benefits, and can help activate street fronts through cyclists spending money at local cafes and shops. The program is funded by the Tasmanian government through the Community Climate Change Action Grants Program and delivered with Hobart Bike Hire.

Hobart 's free e-bike library , which allows people to loan an e-bike for two weeks, is set to continue after a successful first year. An e-bike library allowing Tasmania ns to trial an e-bike for a two-week period has resulted in an increase of sales of the bikes, the City of Hobart says.

Council says encouraging people to ride instead of drive has individual and community benefits, and can help activate street fronts through cyclists spending money at local cafes and shops. A Hobart council e-bike loan program is resulting in people going on to purchase their own bike, a Hobart councillor says. There are currently 12 bikes in the library, which anyone who lives in the state can borrow free of charge for two weeks.

Participants sign up using a digital form where they select their ideal bike model, preferred dates, and then pay a $500 refundable bond. Hobart councillor Ryan Posselt said some e-bike retailers are saying 20 per cent of their purchasers for cargo bikes came to the e-bike library to try it before they went on to buy one. The library first launched in May last year, and since then, it's been used by more than 144 borrowers.

The City of Hobart said cycling doesn't just have health benefits, but that cyclists and pedestrians go on to spend money at local shops and cafes. Bikes doubled initially, after popularity. Over the last 12 months, these bikes have travelled more than 10,000 kilometres around the city, he said.

In other places that have collected slightly more robust data than we have … about 70 to 80 per cent of people who use an e-bike library bike go on to purchase an e-bike, After using the e-bike library, Lenah Valley resident Jon Leighton has now purchased his own e-bike. He had previously driven his car or ridden a pushbike to work in the CBD, but said the hills around Hobart made it difficult if he had shopping or work equipment with him.

But it's not the same as being able to borrow a bike for two weeks and really see how it integrates into my life. The switch in travel mode has helped alleviate time and cost-associated pressures, such as fuel and parking. It's hoped the initiative will also reduce congestion from cars in the city. Cr Posselt said encouraging people to cycle over driving is about benefiting both the community and the individual.

The city has limited road space and so getting people out of their cars and onto other forms of transport, such as walking or cycling, is good for everybody, he said. It activates street fronts and we also know that cyclists and pedestrians tend to spend more money in the local economy at local shops, cafes and bars, than people who travel by car, he said.

The program is funded by the Tasmanian government through the Community Climate Change Action Grants Program and delivered with Hobart Bike Hire.





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