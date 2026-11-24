The Macquarie Point stadium in Hobart will now cost $1.23 billion, with precinct and delivery costs pushing the total to $1.54 billion, and the state funding cap scrapped as the government seeks more money from the AFL and federal government.

The cost to build the Macquarie Point stadium in Hobart has risen by $100 million to $1.23 billion, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff revealed on his Facebook page this morning.

Precinct Works Add Extra Cost

The updated figure was met with a mix of relief and surprise from those who expected a much higher spike. But the headline stadium cost is only part of the story. An extra $132 million has been allocated by the government for broader precinct works at Macquarie Point, including energy, water, stormwater upgrades, power upgrades, landscaping and a car park. These works sit outside the core construction of the stadium but are vital to its functionality.

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A further $183 million in project delivery costs covers consultants, Macquarie Point Development Corporation staff, personal protective equipment, computer software, training, headworks and building insurance. That takes the combined estimated cost to more than $1.54 billion, before an undisclosed contingency provision. Previous estimates included a contingency figure, with $174 million making up part of the stadium's last cost estimate of $1.13 billion.

Applying that number to the new overall cost adds another $215 million, for a total budget of $1.76 billion. However, the government and the Macquarie Point Development Corporation have opted to keep the new contingency number secret ahead of signing a building contract with BESIX Watpac. At a recent public accounts committee hearing, department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks spoke of assurances made before the final investment decision. She said this includes understanding the proposed relationship between MPDC and the lead contractor.

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For example, the contract cost will be higher as risks are transferred to the contractor, or lower if the state accepts risks. The MPDC cited the war in Iran as a major factor behind the cost increase, as well as Australia's competitive infrastructure pipeline, which includes the upcoming Brisbane Olympics.

Contract Risks Drive Budget Increase

In a bid to keep costs low, the MPDC also confirmed it had value managed the project by $100 million, mainly through the design process and the process in which the stadium is delivered. Many elements of the project have not been factored into the new cost. The Northern Access Road, priced at $78.9 million, is necessary for the stadium to function but is a long-existing project that will be headed up and funded by Building Tasmania.

The updated budget also does not account for interest on additional borrowings required to cover the increased cost, which will flow through a new funding facility being set up for the MPDC. The $1.2 billion stadium cost includes the core construction of the stadium building, seats, roof, grass and fit-out.

It also includes the cricket test rig constructed earlier this year, dilapidation surveys, environmental monitoring equipment and bulk excavation works currently occurring at the Macquarie Point site in anticipation of the build. The roof was a condition of the contract with the AFL. The cap on state funding of $875 million, agreed to by Jeremy Rockliff in exchange for support, is essentially scrapped.

The MPDC's borrowing limit will be increased in order for it to pay for the project, and $1.29 billion of the total project cost will currently be borne by the Tasmanian taxpayer through capital and borrowings. That means the state funding cap agreed to by Premier Jeremy Rockliff in exchange for the upper house vote of Bec Thomas is no longer in place.

The premier today confirmed ABC reporting that conversations had begun with the federal government, AFL, cricket and private sector regarding increased financial contributions. MPDC chief executive Anne Beach said the car park absolutely wasn't required for the stadium; rather, it would act as an enabler for the precinct. Former Collingwood president Jeff Browne has launched a scathing assessment of the escalating cost, warning the state's taxpayers will be left to foot an increasingly exorbitant bill.

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Former President Warns On Escalating Bill

Browne, who was one of the club presidents who approved Tasmania's admission to the competition in 2023, said he had no doubt the cost of building the stadium would rise further. He told this masthead: It's a runaway train, and in my view it hasn't even left the station. There is no question in my mind it will be substantially more than they are now quoting. It's just a question of how much more.

Browne revealed that assurances given to Collingwood about the limits of the AFL's financial exposure to the stadium were central to his decision to support the introduction of a Tasmanian team. One of the things that was confirmed in the release is that the AFL was not committing any more money. It was on the basis of that that Collingwood approved it, he said. There was quite some commentary about the benefits to Tasmania.

I don't doubt that, but the question has always been: can the state really afford it? The game can afford it because of the way the deal was structured, and the reason I was persuaded to vote for it - firstly, the stadium was a condition of the licence; secondly, the AFL's financial contribution would not be more than $15 million. The original cost was stated to be $715 million. That's been proven to be widely inaccurate.

Macquarie Point still doesn't have a construction company signed to build it. The cost of the stadium has increased by more than half a billion dollars since the establishment of the Devils was agreed to by the AFL's existing clubs, while the league's contribution to its construction remains at $15 million. Independent MP Andrew Wilkie lashed the government over the latest figures and stated the new conservative costings still account for almost three quarters of the state's yearly taxation income.

Political Backlash Over Stadium Affordability

He said: It's clearer than ever that this stadium we don't need, the Tasmanian community doesn't want, and we certainly can't afford. The Tasmanian government attributed the latest increase to a combination of international construction pressures, rising labour and material costs and the complexity of the stadium's design. The Devils are scheduled to enter the AFL in 2028 but are yet to be granted a permanent license.

League boss Andrew Dillon said as recently as August that the license would be granted by the end of the year with a bit of luck. The new budget will be presented to cabinet by November 30 and is expected to be approved, with a construction contract to be signed in the coming weeks. MPDC's Anne Beach said: We've had our commercial and legal team, as well as our technical team, look at the detail submitted by Watpac.

We've undertaken an analysis, and we're confident that we can deliver within that budget. Jeremy Rockliff says every generation has a couple of rare opportunities to change their future … for us, this is a golden one.