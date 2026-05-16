Hobby Trainer Dies After Horse Accident at Scone's Carnival

The death of Stephen Meyer, a devoted and highly regarded horseman, has left the racing industry stunned. The 71-year-old was involved in a severe accident during the opening day of Scone's carnival, where a horse kicked him in the back, causing critical injuries, but he couldn't be revived.

The racing industry has been shaken by the tragic news of Stephen Meyer , a much-loved hobby trainer, who died after a severe accident in Scone on Friday.

Despite emergency efforts, his life could not be saved. The incident occurred on the opening day of Scone's popular two-day carnival, causing a deep sorrow. Racing NSW described him as a dedicated and respected horseman, renowned for his integrity, work ethic, and unyielding devotion to thoroughbreds. He operated from Tamworth and obtained notable achievements with his stable star, Danza In The Dark, the winner of the 2024 Walcha and Quirindi Cups





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Stephen Meyer Horse Accident Racing Scone Carnival Unyielding Devotion To Thoroughbreds Integrity Work Ethic

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