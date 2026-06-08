Hodgkinson vows world record after shock defeat in Stockholm

Keely Hodgkinson insists her surprise loss to Audrey Werro in Stockholm will fuel her attempt to break the 800m world record at the London Diamond League in July.

A stunning upset in Stockholm has left Keely Hodgkinson vowing to channel her anger into breaking the 800m world record this summer. The British star, who had promised a personal best, was outkicked by Swiss prodigy Audrey Werro , who clocked 1:53.98 - the third-fastest time in history.

Only Jarmila Kratochvilova's 1983 world record of 1:53.28 and Nadezhda Olizarenko's 1:53.43 from 1980 stand above Werro. Hodgkinson, whose British record of 1:54.33 ranks sixth all-time, refused to be downcast.

'Honestly, I'm not that disappointed,' she said. 'I've mentioned the world record, and to get down to the times we're talking about, you can't do it by yourself. I think this will be a pivotal moment.

' The 24-year-old has been focusing on 400m speed and 1500m stamina rather than specific 800m work, but that will change as she targets Kratochvilova's mark at the London Diamond League in July. 'I really work well with a little bit of anger and motivation,' she added. 'I still believe the world record is my goal in London next month. ' The race itself was a thriller, with pacemakers taking the field through halfway in 55.54.

Hodgkinson made her move with 300m to go, but Werro, 22, responded decisively.

'I am still in shock,' said Werro. 'Now I believe the world record can fall this year. ' The men's 800m also delivered drama as 17-year-old American Cooper Lutkenhaus beat a strong field including 2023 world champion Marco Arop, clocking a world-leading 1:42.70. 'I was definitely pretty nervous with the names in that field,' Lutkenhaus admitted, 'but I had the perfect day.

' Arop, second in 1:43.11, praised the teenager as 'a special talent. ' Britain's Ben Pattison was fourth in 1:43.70, while world 1500m silver medallist Jake Wightman faded to seventh. Elsewhere, Britain's Amy Hunt finally broke the 11-second barrier in the 100m, running 10.97 for second place behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

'Sub-11 has been a work in progress for years,' Hunt said. 'Every day in training I run it, but I needed the right conditions - and today they were perfect. ' The crowd had come expecting Mondo Duplantis to break his 16th pole vault world record, but the Swedish star struggled with windy conditions and an eye stye, clearing only 5.80m and losing to Australia's Kurtis Marschall.

Yet the lasting memory of the night was Hodgkinson's fierce promise: 'It doesn't always go your way, but it's how you bounce back.

' Expect London, and the rematch with Werro, to be box office





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